Here's how hotel security might change after the deadliest shooting in US history

At least 58 people died and more than 500 were sent to hospitals after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, police said. The suspect, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly shot at festival attendees from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay hotel.

The attack will spur some immediate changes to security protocols, said Bruce McIndoe, president of iJet International, which performs as many as 400 hotel security audits globally each year.