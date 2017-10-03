Rotana launches global TV campaign celebrating 25th anniversary
In honour of Rotana's home-grown roots, the company commissioned the pre-eminent independent Emirati filmmaker and cinematographer, Ahmed Abdulqader to direct the movie. Ahmed's high-profile portfolio of clients includes international brands and advertising agencies as well as government and nonprofit organizations locally, regionally and internationally.
"2017 is a special year for Rotana as we complete 25 years of operations and mark a historic milestone in our growth journey. In many ways, the campaign is our way or sharing our happiness and excitement with our guests who are placed at the heart of our story. It is the experiences and moments they have come to enjoy, cherish and associate with the Rotana brand that define our core success. This campaign celebrates this relationship through our brand values and our promise of delivering 'Treasured Time' to our guests, each time," said Amal Harb, Corporate Vice President – Marketing, Rotana Hotel Management.
"Rotana's TVC is a reflection of the company's leadership position in the region, which is aptly captured in the narrative through the different scenes shining a light on the experiences that have made Rotana the preferred hospitality partner of guests from around the world. We congratulate Rotana on completing 25 years of operations and feel proud that we could be a part of this phenomenal achievement," said Hani Haddad, Chairman and CEO, Spirit.
The campaign will be aired on all leading global TV networks including CNN, MTV, TV5, France 24, Sky News Arabia and all MBC channels just to name few.
About Rotana
Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa and Turkey with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels "Treasured Time". This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.
Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.
