Abu Dhabi, UAE -- In celebration of its historic 25th anniversary milestone, Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with hotels across the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, has launched a global TV campaign that will be rolled out this month.

Conceptualized by the global advertising network Spirit, the narrative of the TVC captures Rotana's brand promise of 'Treasured Time' while highlighting its brand values represented through 'The Rotana Life', with the word 'LIFE' serving as an acronym for Long-term, Innovative, Friendly and Ethical.

In honour of Rotana's home-grown roots, the company commissioned the pre-eminent independent Emirati filmmaker and cinematographer, Ahmed Abdulqader to direct the movie. Ahmed's high-profile portfolio of clients includes international brands and advertising agencies as well as government and nonprofit organizations locally, regionally and internationally.

"2017 is a special year for Rotana as we complete 25 years of operations and mark a historic milestone in our growth journey. In many ways, the campaign is our way or sharing our happiness and excitement with our guests who are placed at the heart of our story. It is the experiences and moments they have come to enjoy, cherish and associate with the Rotana brand that define our core success. This campaign celebrates this relationship through our brand values and our promise of delivering 'Treasured Time' to our guests, each time," said Amal Harb, Corporate Vice President – Marketing, Rotana Hotel Management.

"Rotana's TVC is a reflection of the company's leadership position in the region, which is aptly captured in the narrative through the different scenes shining a light on the experiences that have made Rotana the preferred hospitality partner of guests from around the world. We congratulate Rotana on completing 25 years of operations and feel proud that we could be a part of this phenomenal achievement," said Hani Haddad, Chairman and CEO, Spirit.

The campaign will be aired on all leading global TV networks including CNN, MTV, TV5, France 24, Sky News Arabia and all MBC channels just to name few.