Wyndham Hotel Group Completes Acquisition of AmericInn

Hotel Powerhouse Bolsters Midscale Offerings, Appoints Industry Vet to Lead its Newest Brand

WHAT:

Wyndham Hotel Group has completed its acquisition of the AmericInn® brand and its hotel management company, boosting the hospitality giant's footprint of more than 8,100 hotels and strengthening its position as a midscale segment leader in the U.S. The transaction brings the company's collection of brands to 20 iconic names.

Upon closing, the company appointed industry veteran Nasir Raja to senior vice president, brand operations, overseeing the AmericInn brand's strategic direction, daily operations, and owner advisory board. Raja most recently served as executive vice president of franchise development and operations for the AmericInn brand at Northcott Hospitality. He is based in Minnesota.

WHY:

Wyndham Hotel Group plans to take its latest brand addition – which expands the company's North American portfolio by 200 hotels and nearly 12,000 rooms – from a known Midwestern name to a national player, with potential for growth beyond U.S. borders. With the move, AmericInn owners will have access to unmatched sales, marketing, and distribution channels while guests will have the opportunity to explore incredible vacation experiences at more than 30,000 hotels, condo-style suites, and homes around the world through the unrivaled Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program. The company expects to fully integrate the brand by mid-2018.

WHEN:

The deal between Wyndham Hotel Group and Minnesota-based Northcott Hospitality closed on October 2, 2017. Keeping with its asset-light strategy, Wyndham Hotel Group assigned rights to Champion Hotels to purchase AmericInn's owned portfolio, which, concurrent with the closing, took ownership of the 10 owned hotels.

Wyndham Hotel Group announced in July its plans to acquire the AmericInn brand.

WHO:

