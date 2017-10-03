New Version of Agilysys InfoGenesis® POS Offers More Payment Gateways and Enhanced Casino Management System Integration
Award-Winning Enterprise POS Solution Continues to Add Innovative Capabilities
Other InfoGenesis® POS v4.4.10 enhancements include:
- Full P2PE /EMV device support for wide variety of gateways and processors
- Mixed EMV / non-EMV environment support to enable properties to determine optimum revenue and liability levels for each venue
- New fiscal reporting and integration framework enabling InfoGenesis to more easily meet the constantly changing and growing number of international fiscal requirements
Looking forward, InfoGenesis 4.5 will deliver many additional new capabilities including industry-leading enterprise management features enabling global hospitality chains and multi-brand organizations to more easily manage their complex POS configuration and deployment needs, resulting in reduced cost and improved flexibility across business units.
"Delighting guests often begins with the Point-of-Sale experience. As a result, it's critical that casinos, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality venues implement technology that helps drive increased loyalty, while working smarter and more efficiently," said Mike Hinojosa, Senior Director of Product Management at Agilysys. "The latest version of InfoGenesis provides new capabilities that enhance the guest experience in a way that recognizes the special requirements of the hospitality industry. Agilysys continues to expand its family of enterprise POS solutions to more fully address customer needs, and we are excited to continue to innovate and invest in our industry-leading enterprise Point-of-Sales solution for the hospitality market.
For more information about InfoGenesis® POS, visit Agilysys at Global Gaming Expo 2017 at Booth #3800.
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), reservation and table management, property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.
# # #
PR Contacts:
Media
Robert Shecterle, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6046, Robert.Shecterle@agilysys.com
Investors
Richard Land, Norberto Aja or Jim Leahy, JCIR, 212-835-8500, agys@jcir.com
Contact
Robert Shecterle
Director of Marketing
Phone: 770.810.6046
