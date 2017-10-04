ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the general availability of innovative enhancements to rGuest® Buy, the company's groundbreaking self-service kiosk POS solution that extends point-of-sale reach, improves guest service and reduces staff demand. The enhancements for Café workflows and a new Grab N Go guest experience are part of Agilysys' continuing dramatic market penetration in food and beverage venues of all types as they move to self-service through guest facing kiosks. rGuest Buy is currently deployed at more than 55 customer sites across the country, including corporate cafeterias at a top five U.S. bank, a top 40 U.S. law firm, one of the nation's largest technology manufacturers, and at a national financial services firm.

"A growing number of food and beverage operators are looking to guest self-service as a way to improve the overall guest experience, increase service velocity and reduce costs," said Larry Steinberg, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Agilysys. "With rGuest Buy, it's easy to deliver a next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based kiosk solution throughout an operator's enterprise, and these new enhancements support a broad range of kiosk usage and deployment options."

rGuest Buy, which was named a Champion in Info-Tech Research Group's 'Self-Service Kiosks Vendor Landscape' report, is an enterprise-class self-service point-of-sale system that offers an intuitive customer-facing order and pay experience. The platform-driven solution allows for easy deployment and management while improving order accuracy, increasing check size and enhancing guest satisfaction. In addition, its rGuest hospitality platform architecture enables rich data integrations with applications delivered from Agilysys, its partners and customers, including with Agilysys' flagship POS solution, InfoGenesis.

New Café capabilities offer flexible order and pay workflows that can map to multi-station food and beverage outlets. Guests can customize their order through a selection of menu items and related modifiers, and pay through various tender types. The order items route to kitchen stations where chefs can leverage the kitchen video system to manage back of the house operations, while guests are able to track status of their orders via digital displays.

Enhancements to Grab N Go functionality include a new guest experience allowing operators to configure the Grab and Go kiosk to show categories and menu item lists with modifier workflows. This makes it easy for guests to navigate and add non-barcoded items to the cart; hot coffee for example, with a modifier selection such as small or large cup.

Additional new features of rGuest Buy include:

Kitchen display system (KDS) item routing for multi-concept and kitchen stations

KDS item state allowing line-cooks to select & start item preparation from KDS expo vs looking at all tickets in a single state

Nested choice groups allowing modifiers to be displayed based upon earlier guest choices

HTML Receipt with 3-Digit digit order number and barcode

Support for guest facing order status monitors

Hybrid deployment with InfoGenesis POS on-premises

For more information about InfoGenesis® POS, visit Agilysys at Global Gaming Expo 2017 at Booth #3800; or visit www.agilysys.com; or call (877) 369-6208.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Media

Robert Shecterle, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6046, Robert.Shecterle@agilysys.com

Investors

Richard Land, Norberto Aja or Jim Leahy, JCIR, 212-835-8500, agys@jcir.com

Contact

Robert Shecterle

Director of Marketing

Phone: 770.810.6046

Send Email