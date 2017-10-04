Agilysys Announces General Availability of New rGuest® Buy Self-Service Kiosk Capabilities for Café and Enhancements to Grab N Go
Next-Generation POS Kiosk Extends Agilysys’ Leadership in Cloud-Based POS Solutions
rGuest Buy, which was named a Champion in Info-Tech Research Group's 'Self-Service Kiosks Vendor Landscape' report, is an enterprise-class self-service point-of-sale system that offers an intuitive customer-facing order and pay experience. The platform-driven solution allows for easy deployment and management while improving order accuracy, increasing check size and enhancing guest satisfaction. In addition, its rGuest hospitality platform architecture enables rich data integrations with applications delivered from Agilysys, its partners and customers, including with Agilysys' flagship POS solution, InfoGenesis.
New Café capabilities offer flexible order and pay workflows that can map to multi-station food and beverage outlets. Guests can customize their order through a selection of menu items and related modifiers, and pay through various tender types. The order items route to kitchen stations where chefs can leverage the kitchen video system to manage back of the house operations, while guests are able to track status of their orders via digital displays.
Enhancements to Grab N Go functionality include a new guest experience allowing operators to configure the Grab and Go kiosk to show categories and menu item lists with modifier workflows. This makes it easy for guests to navigate and add non-barcoded items to the cart; hot coffee for example, with a modifier selection such as small or large cup.
Additional new features of rGuest Buy include:
- Kitchen display system (KDS) item routing for multi-concept and kitchen stations
- KDS item state allowing line-cooks to select & start item preparation from KDS expo vs looking at all tickets in a single state
- Nested choice groups allowing modifiers to be displayed based upon earlier guest choices
- HTML Receipt with 3-Digit digit order number and barcode
- Support for guest facing order status monitors
- Hybrid deployment with InfoGenesis POS on-premises
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.
