Omni Hotels & Resorts Launches ‘Discover Rioja’ as Its 10th Installment of ‘Flavors of the World’ Campaign
The luxury hotel brand partners with Rioja USA to bring authentic wine, cuisine and culture to its guests
"With a partner as exciting as Wines from Rioja, we are thrilled to bring our guests an authentic look into the region's rich wines, cuisine and culture," said Stephen Rosenstock, executive vice president of operations at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "From our team's discoveries while visiting the region, to its rustic flavors and welcoming hospitality, we can truly serve our guests a taste of Rioja through our specially-curated menu and some of the best wines in the world."
As part of Omni's "Flavors of The World" promotion, its culinary team of food and beverage directors traveled to Rioja, Spain this past May for an immersive exploration trip to bring this first hand-knowledge of the region and its culture back to their hotels and resorts. The team tasted their way through several of the region's top wineries, known as "bodegas," visited historical landmarks and savored authentic Spanish cuisine. Shortly after, Omni's team of executive chefs visited the San Antonio campus of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) for a two-day extensive chef training in Spanish cuisine and cooking techniques. Omni's chefs applied their learnings from the CIA to create the brand-wide "Discover Rioja" food and beverage menu.
"Partnering with a prominent brand like Omni Hotels & Resorts is invaluable to Rioja as it enables us to reach consumers outside of their homes in an authentic and meaningful way," said Ana Fabiano, brand ambassador for Rioja USA. "The success that Omni has had with the "Flavors of the World" campaign will help propel Rioja forward. And, at the same time, we believe the Rioja experience within the program will be completely unique and inspiring for Omni guests."
Throughout the promotion, each participating hotel will offer a selection of wines from Rioja, in red, white and rosé varietals, in its bars and restaurants. Wine selections consist of favorites including Campo Viejo, Ontañón Rioja, Cune Blanco,and new discoveries from famed bodegas, many of which were visited during Omni's culinary exploration of Rioja, including Bodegas Montecillo, Bodegas Muga and Bodegas Lan among others. Wines are available by the bottle or by 6- and 9-ounce pours and will vary by property.
Guests looking to bring a taste of Rioja home with them can visit the gift shop for a selection of high quality, traditional and iconic Spanish products supplied by Spain's premier retailer, La Tienda. Items include a Mini Paella Kit, Hand Painted Ceramic Sangria Pitcher, Gin and Tonic Cocktail Kit, Gourmet Marcona Almonds, Spanish Mixed Olives by Peregrino and more.
"Discover Rioja" marks the 10th installment of Omni's unique "Flavors of the World" program, a cultural journey and culinary immersion, designed to expose and teach its food and beverage teams and chefs about various world cuisines as well as bring fantastic flavors to each guest. The "Discover Rioja" campaign joins the list of past partnerships such as "¡Destinación Chile!" (2015), "Taste Washington" (2014) and "Simply Street Food" (2013). Omni's "Flavors of the World" programs have also featured the wines and foods of Italy, Argentina and France.
For more information, guests may visit https://www.omnihotels.com/culinary/flavors-of-the-world/discover-rioja. Guests are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #AtTheOmni and #DiscoverRioja.
