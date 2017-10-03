For decades and decades, the Four Seasons name has been associated with the highest echelons of the luxury hospitality industry, synonymous with high service standards and exceedingly comfortable accommodations. In fact, industry experts associate Four Seasons with most hotels now offering a better quality of bathrooms and large walk-in showers at properties across the globe. In nearly every metric, Four Seasons has scores and scores of hotels that regularly earn five star ratings.

Now, the company is making somewhat of a pivot by debuting its first ever purely residential property, Four Seasons Private Residences, which is set to open during 2018 with a location at Twenty Grosvenor Square, in the heart of London's famed Mayfair. The property will feature a total of 37 luxury residences that will be serviced by Four Seasons employees, possessing many of the typical hotel-style amenities one has come to expect from Four Seasons, amenities such as room service, catering, concierge services, salon and spa services, childcare, pet care, event planning, and housekeeping.

The Four Seasons Private Residences will be a 250,000 square foot property with luxurious touches such as a private wine cellar, a spa with an 82-foot swimming pool, a state of the art fitness facility, games room, meeting space, private landscaped gardens, a treatment suite with a steam room and a sauna, a movie theater, and more.

The property itself where this development will be located has its own rich tradition and history, dating back to World War II when Twenty Governor Square was a home for naval forces from the United States who were serving in Europe, and it welcomed such august visitors as General Dwight Eisenhower.

London is a market that Four Seasons has invested in, with the brand also boasting two existing hotel properties in the UK's largest city: the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane and the Four Seasons Hotel London at Trinity Square.

What's unique about this new project is that it's 100 percent entirely a private residence, whereas other Four Seasons recent developments have been partially leading a budding trend of blending ownership residences within hotel spaces. In total, Four Seasons has 33 other branded private residences around the world, and it stands to add quite a few more in the coming years. In fact, at present about 75 percent of all Four Seasons projects (and there are currently more than 50 being planned) have some sort of residential component included within them.

Let´s take a look at some projects currently underway by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts:

Four Seasons Calistoga Resort

Located in Calistoga, amongst the valleys, mountains and vineyards of northern Napa Valley, the resort will feature its own fully operational winery and hand-farmed vineyard, offering an unprecedented grape-to-glass experience to resort guests and owners [Read More…]

Four Seasons Haitang Bay

With an investment of 1.5 billion yuan, the hotel occupies a construction area of 100,000 sqm, and will feature 275 guest rooms and 10 coastal villas and a comprehensive outlay of high-end accompanying facilities [Read More…]

Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale

The 23-story Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences, Fort Lauderdale will feature about hotel rooms and residences. The Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale will include separate hotel and residential lobbies [Read More…]

More information on

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS

, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email