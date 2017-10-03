The team at EyeforTravel would like to extend their deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by the senseless tragedy that took place in Las Vegas this week. Having held numerous past conferences in the city, EyeforTravel knows that its people and businesses are resilient and will recover.

Tim Gunstone, EyeforTravel MD says: "Our upcoming summit is to be held at the Mandalay Bay Hotel where this senseless act took place. As our hearts go out to all those affected, we as an industry are also acutely aware of how these random events can destroy travel businesses, like hotels and airlines, and the countless livelihoods that they support."

This week we also saw the demise of Monarch Airlines in Europe, which attributed much of its demise to terrorism and the closure of markets that have been affected like Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt.

Gunstone continues: "Of course, we completely understand that people may be reluctant to attend the Las Vegas Summit so soon after such a tragedy but as a business that stands with the travel industry, and one that has held numerous events over the years in the city, we have decided to show our solidarity by proceeding with our Summit this month."

Twenty percent of the value of all tickets sold between now and the event will be donated to the American Red Cross.

The EyeforTravel team would also like to thank the all the delegates and speakers who have shown support in confirming their attendance.

For questions, please email me directly at tim@eyefortravel.com.

