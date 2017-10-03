Hyatt Expected To Double Number Of Hotels In Africa By 2020
"The development opportunities for Hyatt in Africa are significant, and we see enormous potential in the region. This expansion reinforces our commitment to developing our pipeline in Africa," said Peter Penev, vice president acquisitions and development for Hyatt. "With the introduction of a Pan-African, visa-free passport next year alongside the continued improvement in the connectivity and growth of the region's airlines, we expect tourist and business travel will only continue to increase. We look forward to working with our local developers and partners to further deliver on our ambitious plan to help grow the hotel industry in East Africa."
Of Hyatt's expected six new hotels, four are market entries: Hyatt Regency Algiers Airport, Algeria (late 2018); Hyatt Regency Douala, Cameroon (late 2020); Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (summer 2018) and Hyatt Centric Dakar, Senegal (summer 2018). In its established markets, Hyatt is expanding its footprint with Park Hyatt Marrakech, Morocco (early 2019) and Hyatt Regency Arusha, Tanzania (early 2019), each becoming the third Hyatt-branded hotel in each country, respectively. As part of a long-term plan to expand in Sub-Saharan Africa, Hyatt will continue to look for further opportunities across countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Mozambique, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.
Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Algiers Airport, Algeria will be part of a wider airport expansion in one of North Africa's largest cities. The 326-room hotel will be situated directly opposite the airport's new terminal and will be the only terminal-linked hotel. Centrally located at the entry to the airport, Hyatt Regency Algiers Airport will be designed so that guests can easily make connections and deliver a one-stop experience.
Hyatt Regency Douala, Cameroon will be a 200-room hotel with 1,200 m2 of event facilities that will make the hotel a go-to gathering place for any occasion. Located on 2 acres of land in the heart of Bonanjo district of Douala, Hyatt Regency Douala, Cameroon will be an ideal destination for business travellers. Bonanjo is the financial hub of the city and in proximity of the headquarters of many major banking and insurance companies and the port; it's also within a 2km radius to Akwa, the traditional central business district and upscale residential district Bonapriso.
Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
will feature 180 rooms and will be situated ideally for business travellers in the central Kirkos district, within the heart of Africa's fourth largest city. This location will offer excellent access to some of Addis Ababa's most significant destinations, including Meksel Square, the National Palace, the UNECA Conference Centre and the African Union headquarters. The lively Mercato district, Africa's largest open market and home to the largest mosque in Ethiopia, will be easily reached from the hotel, and the airport will be a short 5.5 km trip away.
Hyatt Regency Arusha, Tanzania will be the third Hyatt hotel in Tanzania. The 144-room hotel will occupy a 29 acre site in central Arusha, a city in northern Tanzania and home to the East African Community headquarters, an intergovernmental organization. Located in the heart of Arusha, the hotel will be in close proximity to some of Africa's most famous natural landscapes and national parks, including Tarangire National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Hyatt Centric
Hyatt Centric Kermel Dakar, Senegal
will be the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Senegal and the first Hyatt Centric hotel in Africa. Hyatt Centric hotels are located in the world's most vibrant and exciting cities, putting their guests in the middle of the action allowing them to easily explore the heart of the destination. Hyatt Centric Kermel Dakar will offer 140 guestrooms, two restaurants, a guest lounge and bar within walking distance of major international organizations in the city, such as UNICEF and UNESCO.
Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt Marrakech
will bring a personalized, luxury experience to the impressive Al Maaden residential and leisure development and will be the third Hyatt hotel in Morocco. The 120-room hotel will be set against the spectacular backdrop of the Atlas Mountains and will feature a resort complex and Moroccan garden-inspired 18-hole golf course, designed by award-winning golf course designer Kyle Phillips. Renowned architects Didier Lefort, Eduardo Gaggiano, Cheong Yew Kuan and Patrick Genard will collaborate to design the development.
Hyatt-branded hotels currently open across Africa include:
- Hyatt Regency Johannesburg, South Africa
- Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, The Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
- Hyatt Regency Casablanca, Morocco
- Hyatt Regency Sharm El Sheikh Resort, Egypt
- Park Hyatt Zanzibar, Tanzania
- Hyatt Place Taghazout Bay, Morocco
