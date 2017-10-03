HEBS Digital Guarantees Hoteliers a Boost in Direct Bookings with a 40% Website Conversion Rate Uplift
HEBS Digital is offering hoteliers that partner with the firm a guaranteed increase in website conversion rates of 40% with the purchase of a new responsive website.
As part of this promotion, hoteliers will receive:
- A 25% credit towards the design and development of a new responsive website
- The award-winning smartCMS® Website Technology Platform
- Reservation Abandonment Application Suite set-up fees waived
- Complimentary Smart Personalization Engine
- Complimentary website conversion rate strategy & action plan and 2018 digital marketing budget & action plan
"With 2018 industry forecasts projecting flattening or even decreasing occupancy rates, and supply outweighing demand in many major markets, increasing direct bookings and lowering acquisition costs is vital to the health of any hotel," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HEBS Digital and Hotel360 Technologies. "HEBS Digital is offering the 40% increase in website conversion rate guarantee as a way to demonstrate how committed we are to helping hoteliers do a better job of engaging, retaining, and acquiring guests throughout the customer journey while lowering distribution costs and improving the bottom line ."
About HEBS Digital:
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 400 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HEBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.
