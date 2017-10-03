To address the needs of today's hotelier to increase direct website bookings and lower distribution costs, HEBS Digital announces a new promotion that guarantees a 40% increase in website conversion rates with the purchase of a new website. Considering that, on average, less than 2% of website visitors ultimately make a booking, this limited-time promotion can have a profound impact on any hoteliers' bottom line.

As part of this promotion, hoteliers will receive:

A 25% credit towards the design and development of a new responsive website

The award-winning smartCMS® Website Technology Platform

Reservation Abandonment Application Suite set-up fees waived

Complimentary Smart Personalization Engine

Complimentary website conversion rate strategy & action plan and 2018 digital marketing budget & action plan

"With 2018 industry forecasts projecting flattening or even decreasing occupancy rates, and supply outweighing demand in many major markets, increasing direct bookings and lowering acquisition costs is vital to the health of any hotel," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HEBS Digital and Hotel360 Technologies. "HEBS Digital is offering the 40% increase in website conversion rate guarantee as a way to demonstrate how committed we are to helping hoteliers do a better job of engaging, retaining, and acquiring guests throughout the customer journey while lowering distribution costs and improving the bottom line ."

This promotion is available to hoteliers for a limited time.

