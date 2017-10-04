Luxury oceanfront retreat, Malibu Beach Inn, has selected ALICE to upgrade the property's staff communication and provide its guests with more ways to request services from the hotel. The upscale boutique property, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) and Condé Nast Traveler awards recipient, is using ALICE's full suite of products - ALICE Staff, ALICE Concierge, and ALICE Guest - which are purpose-built for every role within the hotel. ALICE is the hospitality industry's leading operations technology, connecting every department of the hotel with one platform for all staff communication and guest requests. ALICE recently acquired concierge software provider GoConcierge to augment its technology and customer service offering.

Prior to implementing ALICE, staff at Malibu Beach Inn were using a handful of different methods to communicate with one another and manage their work (including email, phone calls, text messaging, and walkie talkies). This challenged consistency in internal communication and made it difficult to retain useful guest information that would allow the team to be more proactive with guest requests.

"With all departments now using ALICE, communication between team members at Malibu Beach Inn has significantly improved," said Gregory Day, General Manager. "By eliminating traditional communication channels, which left room for user error, our team is able to track all guest requests and internal work-flows along with personalized data regarding guest preferences. Plus, staff accountability is through the roof. ALICE provides a tool that finesses our system of communication and enhances the luxury experience."

ALICE is also providing Malibu Beach Inn staff with benefits beyond improved communication.

The hotel's valet team, for example, often finds use for the photo attachments feature of the technology. For every vehicle the team is asked to park, a valet will create a ticket in ALICE. If the vehicle happens to be damaged in any way, the valet will take a photo of the vehicle from his with phone with the ALICE app and attach the image to the ticket. This provides the team with valuable peace of mind when it comes to minding guests' and visitors' property.

Malibu Beach Inn guests are also delighted with the new digital means of getting in touch with the front desk and requesting services from the hotel. Guests at the property have the ability to download the Malibu Beach Inn app, powered by ALICE and branded to the property, as well as text the front desk, without the need to download an app. Guests have particularly taken to text messaging staff, with common requests including those for concierge services (like those for dinner reservations and recommendations), extra amenities, and transportation needs. Staff also appreciate using the text message feature to build relationships with guests prior to their arrival on property, as well as post departure.

The management team at Malibu Beach Inn learned about the benefits of switching the hotel to the ALICE platform from the General Manager of The Greenwich Hotel in New York City (and fellow LHW). After partnering with ALICE in February of this year, management and staff have quickly recognized the enhanced efficiency and guest satisfaction streamlined communications provides.

ABOUT ALICE: Manage staff work and guest communication across departments with the ALICE operations platform. By joining all of the departments of your hotel with a single platform, ALICE helps your staff act as a team to provide consistently excellent service. ALICE's main product - ALICE Suite - brings together your front office, concierge, housekeeping, and maintenance teams, and connects your guests to your hotel with our app and text messaging tools. The ALICE platform is also available as specialized software and mobile applications for your staff (ALICE Staff), your concierge (ALICE Concierge) and your guests (ALICE Guest). Each module can be integrated with your PMS and third party management systems. ALICE's partners include 3-5 star independent and managed hotels, hotel groups, residential condominiums, serviced apartments, vacation rental companies, and concierge companies looking to provide exceptional service through mobile staff technology and guest communication channels. Third-party service providers also leverage the ALICE API. ALICE was founded in 2013 by Justin Effron, Alex Shashou, and Dmitry Koltunov, and has raised $39M to date.

