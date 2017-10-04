One year after completing its merger with UNA Hotels & Resorts, Atahotels today announces it has partnered with the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, to further capitalise on Italy's rising tourism numbers. SiteMinder will power the distribution of Atahotels' more than 4,700 rooms online and increase guest acquisition for the hotel group through the company's 350-strong network of the world's top booking channels.

Atahotels merged with UNA Hotels & Resorts in 2016 to form the first wholly-Italian-owned and operated hotel group. Together, the two brands have 43 properties located in 25 destinations across the country.

SiteMinder's country manager for Italy, Simona Melone, says, "SiteMinder is a key enabler of sustainable tourism in Italy. In fact, it is through technology like ours that local hotels have the opportunity to tap into international source markets and capitalise on the influx of tourists in an efficient, cost-effective way. Together with several UNA Hotels & Resorts properties, we are delighted to support Atahotels, an esteemed and forward-looking group with big plans for even greater growth in the future, to maximise this opportunity and increase their visibility, occupancy and revenue."

Italy consecutively ranks among the five most popular destinations in the world, according to the country's chief national tourist organisation, the Touring Club. Contributing more than €70 billion to the local economy each year, Italy's tourism sector welcomed 50.7 million visitors in 2016 and recent figures show visitors this year-to-date have already surpassed 55 million.

Today's announcement comes one week ahead of TTG Incontri – Italy's main international tourism fair – where SiteMinder will again be exhibiting, and as the national government reveals "efficiency and sustainability" as the slogan for its new tourism strategy.

