RLH Corporation Completes the Sale of TicketsWest and WestCoast Entertainment to Paciolan
Contact
Amy Koch
Phone: 509.777.6417
Send Email
About RLH Corporation
Hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Red Lion Hotels Corporation can trace its beginnings all the way back to 1937 with hotel developers. Many years and several transformations later we are now RLH Corporation. Our family of brands includes Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Hotel RL, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, 3 Palms Hotels & Resorts, America's Best Inns & Suites, America's Best Value Inn, Canada's Best Value Inn, Country Hearth Inn & Suites, Jameson Inn, Lexington, Signature Inn, and Value Inn Worldwide. We cater to travelers from all walks of life. Our staff is warm, our rooms are spacious and our rates are affordable. We seek out and introduce local experiences to our ever-savvy guests. Where others take the freeway, we take the road less trodden. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com.