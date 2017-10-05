External Article

If hotel alarm clocks tick you off, you’re not alone

washingtonpost.com

Mention alarm clocks to a frequent hotel guest and you’ll probably get an earful. Those ever-present digital clock radios frequently evoke feelings of confusion, frustration and even rage.

Why? Just check into any hotel and try to do anything with the timepiece next to your bed, like set it. Or try to turn the radio off that housekeeping left on. What does this button do?

Then again, you could just wait until 3 a.m., when the alarm, set by a previous guest (who managed to figure out how to set it, thanks to a PhD in rocket science), starts buzzing. Good luck trying to get back to sleep after that.