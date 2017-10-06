Zaplox AB, a market innovator of advanced mobile key services for the global hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Chris Clement as Vice President Sales, North America. The recent addition represents an important step for Zaplox in implementing its growth plans for the U.S. market, which were announced earlier this year. Clement is joining the Zaplox team, effective October 10, 2017.

Zaplox provides a comprehensive platform developed specifically for the hospitality industry to help hoteliers implement a complete mobile guest journey. This consists of mobile check-in, mobile keys, and mobile checkout, as well as access to guest services and special promotions that are designed to maximize revenue.

The U.S. hospitality market is a key area of focus for Zaplox, as several large and mid-sized hotel chains are based in the region. With his extensive experience in the North American hotel industry, Clement has held positions with some of the world's largest hotel chains, and also has proven successful in providing hospitality software solutions for his clients.

"We look forward to expanding our presence in the U.S. with an extremely experienced team member," said Magnus Friberg, CEO at Zaplox. "With an extensive network of contacts in our target group of large and mid-sized hotel organizations, Chris adds key insight and knowledge of the market and its demands, which we expect to help us grow our business according to our plans."

Commenting on his appointment, Clement added, "This is a great opportunity for me to join forces with a global team in a high growth company. I believe that the Zaplox solutions will change the hospitality market and have a major impact on the overall guest experience. I am looking forward to joining the Zaplox team, in order to provide the most innovative solutions and outstanding service to our customers."

