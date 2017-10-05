ATLANTA – Atlanta-based Hotel Equities recently announced its selection as the management firm for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Tallahassee, Florida. The Edgewater Group owns the property and Terry Foye serves as the General Manager.

The extended stay hotel is located on Capital Circle NE between Centerville and Miccosukee Roads in Tallahassee, Florida. It stands less than a mile from Florida State University and directly across from Capital Regional Medical Center. It is also convenient to downtown Tallahassee, Florida A&M University, Governor's Square Mall and Maclay Gardens State Park.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio of hotels with this fantastic ownership group," said Joe Reardon, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Hotel Equities. "We're happy to continue our growth in the Florida panhandle with this hotel. Our award-winning guest service and management expertise will deliver significant value to our owners."

With appeal to both the business and leisure traveler, the hotel provides easy access to Florida's capital complex and the Commonwealth Center as well as the Governor's Mansion. Guests enjoy spacious rooms that include fully equipped kitchens and large work stations with free high-speed Internet access. In addition to an outdoor pool, the hotel offers 24-hour access to the fitness center and the laundry facility. A complimentary breakfast gets the day started right.

