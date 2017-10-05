Hotel Equities to Manage TownePlace Suites in Tallahassee, FL
"We are excited to expand our portfolio of hotels with this fantastic ownership group," said Joe Reardon, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Hotel Equities. "We're happy to continue our growth in the Florida panhandle with this hotel. Our award-winning guest service and management expertise will deliver significant value to our owners."
With appeal to both the business and leisure traveler, the hotel provides easy access to Florida's capital complex and the Commonwealth Center as well as the Governor's Mansion. Guests enjoy spacious rooms that include fully equipped kitchens and large work stations with free high-speed Internet access. In addition to an outdoor pool, the hotel offers 24-hour access to the fitness center and the laundry facility. A complimentary breakfast gets the day started right.
Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-service hotel ownership, management and development firm operating more than 100 hotels throughout North America. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Brad Rahinsky serves as President and Chief Operating Officer. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com.