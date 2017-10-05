External Article

Singapore Hotels gear up for seamless experience - todayonline.com

Imagine landing at the airport and getting checked into your hotel room as you clear immigration control. Your luggage will automatically be sent to your room and be waiting for you. Welcome to the Singapore of the future — if the recommendations of the Hotel Innovation Committee are successfully implemented.

Set up in February last year to drive the local hospitality industry to adopt innovative technologies, the Hotel Innovation Committee seeks to raise productivity and relieve the manpower crunch in the sector. It is led by the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA), the apex body for hotels in Singapore, and comprises local hoteliers, international experts, solution providers and academics.

As the Republic gears up for another record-breaking year in terms of international visitors, seamless check-in and automated luggage transfer are among several strategies being explored to ensure Singapore remains competitive with other destinations in creating memorable travel experiences.