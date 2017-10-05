These are among the top findings of new research from Booking.com for Business, the global leader in connecting business travellers with the widest choice of places to stay. Conducted with more than 17,000 working professionals from 24 countries, the research reveals the extent to which they view business travel as essential to professional growth and business success, including key commonalities and variations in how employees, across professions, value travel and its impact on success at work differences across professions.

Read the full release here: https://globalnews.booking.com/more-business-travel-the-secret-to-professional-success/

