MONTREAL - dormakaba, one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions, released a video on how to simplify mobile access electronic door lock adoption.

dormakaba manufactures the Saflok™ and Ilco™ electronic door locks and provides installation and service for its systems. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

"dormakaba offers multiple services that help operators simplify Bluetooth Low Energy mobile access adoption with their RFID locks," said Joey Yanire, assistant vice president of mobile access lodging systems for dormakaba.

"dormakaba's mobile access adoption program helps operators who want to build their own app. We also offer a third-party integrator program to assist app development and testing.

"For operators who want to streamline their mobile access adoption, dormakaba provides its ready-to-use BlueSky app."

Yanire noted that dormakaba offers workshops to help operators thoroughly understand how mobile access might work with their operation.

Click here to view the Steps for Easy Hotel Mobile Access Adoption Video.

Thousands of properties trust dormakaba to provide the security of property data and a quality guest experience. dormakaba's mobile access platform is a secure, open platform that adapts to the business goals and marketing needs of hoteliers while it enhances the guest experience. All dormakaba RFID locks manufactured today are compatible with IOS and Android smart devices for wider adoption.

About dormakaba

dormakaba is one of the top three companies in the global market for access and security solutions. With strong brands such as Dorma and Kaba in our portfolio, we are a single source for products, solutions, and services related to doors and secure access to buildings and rooms. With around 16,000 employees and numerous cooperation partners, we are active in over 130 countries. dormakaba is headquartered in Rümlang (Zurich/Switzerland) and generates an annual turnover of over CHF 2 billion. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

SIX Swiss Exchange: DOKA (formerly: KABN / KABNE) Further information at www.dormakaba.com

