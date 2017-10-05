ALPHARETTA, GA – The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), a leading provider of cloud-based hospitality revenue management software, today announced that it has ended the summer with record-setting performance and growth, deploying its solutions at more than 150 properties in 14 countries in July and August. The properties include hotels, resorts and casinos throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Among the company's recent implementations are: FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai; Palazzo Versace Dubai; Hotel Panorama Hong Kong; The Chattanoogan; and Fontainebleau Miami Beach. These world-renowned properties are using Rainmaker's cloud solutions to streamline operations, optimize revenue, improve RFP response performance and secure the most profitable guests.

"Our solution suite continues to deliver outstanding results to hotels, resorts and casinos worldwide," said Tammy Farley, president of The Rainmaker Group. "I am proud of our entire team, who work diligently not only to bring state-of-the-art technology to market but also to provide a consistently high level of support to our customers around the globe. It is a privilege to help properties achieve their full potential, and we are excited to welcome our newest clients to the Rainmaker family."

Rainmaker's product suite includes:

guestrev, an intuitive and easy-to-use revenue management solution that analyzes total guest value across a hotel or casino property to forecast and price rooms.

grouprev, an innovative group pricing solution that streamlines the process of responding to group RFPs by analyzing historical data, future demand and price sensitivity to recommend the best pricing for group business.

revcaster, a powerful rate shopping tool that gives hoteliers access to real-time actionable market data, so that rates can be set against the competitive landscape.

revintel, an intuitive business intelligence solution that improves day-to-day revenue management by mining various data sets and providing deep insights at a granular level.

