Rainmaker Ends Summer with Record-Setting Performance and Growth
Leading provider of revenue and profit optimization software deploys solutions at more than 150 properties in 14 countries
"Our solution suite continues to deliver outstanding results to hotels, resorts and casinos worldwide," said Tammy Farley, president of The Rainmaker Group. "I am proud of our entire team, who work diligently not only to bring state-of-the-art technology to market but also to provide a consistently high level of support to our customers around the globe. It is a privilege to help properties achieve their full potential, and we are excited to welcome our newest clients to the Rainmaker family."
Rainmaker's product suite includes:
- guestrev, an intuitive and easy-to-use revenue management solution that analyzes total guest value across a hotel or casino property to forecast and price rooms.
- grouprev, an innovative group pricing solution that streamlines the process of responding to group RFPs by analyzing historical data, future demand and price sensitivity to recommend the best pricing for group business.
- revcaster, a powerful rate shopping tool that gives hoteliers access to real-time actionable market data, so that rates can be set against the competitive landscape.
- revintel, an intuitive business intelligence solution that improves day-to-day revenue management by mining various data sets and providing deep insights at a granular level.
Contact
Melissa Andrews
Vice President, Marketing
Phone: 407.342.7829
Send Email
About Rainmaker
Rainmaker is the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud. The company partners with hotels, resorts and casinos to help them outperform their revenue and profit objectives. Rainmaker's cloud-based solutions for transient and group pricing optimization, forecasting, and revenue-centric business intelligence are designed to help hoteliers streamline operations, enhance revenue optimization processes, improve lead performance, and drive guest bookings. Recognized as one of the top privately-held companies in the United States, Rainmaker has been named to Inc. 5000's 'Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies' for the last seven years and to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of '100 Fastest Growing Companies in Atlanta'. Rainmaker serves hospitality customers throughout the world from its corporate headquarters in Alpharetta, Ga., and from offices in Las Vegas, Portland, Ore., and Singapore. To learn more about Rainmaker and its suite of hotel revenue and profit optimization solutions, visit www.LetItRain.com.