Some of the largest and most glamorous hotel brands in the world are excited about Indonesia, and they have real cause to be because of the country's active hotel project pipeline.

In fact, InterContinental Hotel Group, one of the leading hotel companies in the world, recently signed a dual-brand management agreement with PT Graha Agung Indahsentosa, which will involve the anticipated debut of two hotels: Holiday Inn Resort Bintan Lagoi Beach and Hotel Indigo Bintan Lagoi Beach, both of which are in Lagoi Bay, one of the prime tourist destinations in Bintan, Indonesia. These new properties are set to make their scheduled debuts in 2019.

One look at Bintan is enough to see why such an important hospitality industry stakeholder would choose to make such an investment in the region. Bintan is known for its natural beauty, and it's located just off the coast of Singapore. It is connected to that city by ferry boats. In regards to the debut of these hotels and the dual-brand management agreement, Rajit Sukumaran, the chief development officer for IHG Asia, Middle East and Africa, has said, "Indonesia is a key market for IHG. It is a diverse market, has a strong leisure and business pull, and is well-placed for easy travel between Australia, Southeast Asia and Singapore."

And IHG isn't the only company executing a plan to expand into Indonesia. The Langham Hospitality Group, which has a history that extends back to the opening of The Langham, London in 1865, is also looking at Indonesia to foster future growth. The brand is planning to make its debut in Indonesia in 2018 with a new hotel in Bali. Also, The Langham, Jakarta is slated to open in 2019 with plans calling for Langham Palace, Pandava Beach, Bali to open in 2020, all of which makes Indonesia a key part of Langham's strategy in the increasingly important Asia Pacific global hospitality region.

According to information from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, Indonesia's current project pipeline is quite robust, with 118 projects slated to debut soon, creating a total of 22,958 new rooms for guests. Bali is the hub of the pipeline, with 29 projects slated for that city while Jakarta is expected to usher in 27 projects of its own. The expansion is center around this year and next, with 36 new projects slated for 2017 and 44 more projects set for 2018.

Let's take a look at some ongoing projects in Indonesia:

