Wake up to wildlife: Asia's best luxury tented camps

The glamping trend has swept through Asia, with new luxury tented camps setting up in the region's most pristine locations. The latest additions include the soon-to-open Cardamom Tented Camp and Bill Bensley-designed Shinta Mani Wild, both in southwest Cambodia, and Rosewood Luang Prabang in the jungles of Laos. Better yet, many of Asia's hottest spots provide glimpses of elephants, gibbons and leopards through safari-style excursions. "It is different than an African safari," John Roberts, director of elephants at the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation, tells CNN Travel. "The nature of the forests and wildlife allow you to be much more intimate. Even in deepest tiger, leopard, rhino, sloth and bear territory -- with a good guide, you can safely walk and spend time concentrating on birds, butterflies and plant life between encounters with large mammals." Looking for adventure that doesn't sacrifice comfort? Here are the top luxury tent experiences in the Asia region.