What do hotel guests really want? The answer may surprise you

What do you really want when you check into a hotel?

The lodging industry thinks it knows. The pollsters do, but too often they ask the wrong questions. One recent survey suggested guests crave more technology. (It was sponsored by Oracle.) Another claimed guests desire free Wi-Fi, breakfast and parking. Well, duh.

In this post-summer vacation period, a lot of us are scratching our heads about our last lodging experience and asking, "What were they thinking?"