STR: U.S. hotel results for week ending 30 September
In comparison with the week of 25 September through 1 October 2016, the industry recorded the following:
- Occupancy: +0.4% to 70.3%
- Average daily rate (ADR): +0.8% to US$128.29
- Revenue per available room (RevPAR): +1.2% to US$90.13
Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston, Texas, reported the largest year-over-year increases in occupancy (+42.9% to 86.7%) and RevPAR (+55.6% to US$100.59). Amid recovery from Hurricane Harvey, Houston also posted the second-largest ADR increase (+8.9% to US$116.08).
Orlando, Florida, posted the second-highest lift in occupancy (+18.0% to 83.3%), that coupled with the only double-digit increase in ADR (+17.9% to US$125.34), led the second-largest jump in RevPAR (+39.0% to US$104.36).
Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, reported the only other double-digit increases in occupancy (+10.3% to 71.1%) and RevPAR (+16.9% to US$80.62).
Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota-Wisconsin, posted the largest decreases in all three key performance metrics: occupancy (-11.6% to 75.7%), ADR (-31.0% to US$125.43) and RevPAR (-39.0% to US$94.95).
Two additional Top 25 Markets reported double-digit decreases in RevPAR: New Orleans, Louisiana (-21.2% to US$96.41), and Atlanta, Georgia (-17.2% to US$83.37).
