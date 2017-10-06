Magnuson says hotel franchise direct booking drive is “war profiteering” at franchisee expense
Magnuson referred to a recent study published by CBRE that says in self-managed and franchised hotels, the greatest share of franchise fees received was from hoteilers paying to use chain brands' frequent guest loyalty programs (30.7%).
Magnuson questioned the effectiveness of the initiative, adding that "While most of the major brands have made big news about direct booking campaigns, there has been a 40% drop in direct bookings in the last five years."
The panel was moderated by Andrew Sangster, Editorial Director, Hotel Analyst and also included Simon Teasdale, Managing Director, Lapithus Hotel Management and Geneviève Materne, Regional VP of Distribution Strategy, EAME SW Asia & Asia Pacific, Hyatt International.
