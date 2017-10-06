Georgian House, the London EDITION, Red Carnation, The Ritz London and Shangri La at the Shard have all signed up to the innovative scheme, where students can apply for a stay in one of these prestigious hotels whilst gaining real practical experience shadowing the management team and staff.

Candidates must apply for their course by mid-January to be considered for this unique opportunity which will be takenduring the first year of their two year accelerated degree course, delivered at the University of Essex.

Principal of the Edge Hotel School, Andy Boer said "We are indebted to our partners for offering these amazing experiences to our new students. The #EHS100 campaign is all about firing up young people's enthusiasm and passion for a career in hospitality, and having the opportunity to experience one of these iconic hotels both from a managerial and a customer perspective can only help to inspire the next generation of young professionals for the industry."

Adam Rowledge, General Manager Georgian House hotel said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Edge Hotel School with providing Professional Development Experiences for their students. This is a brilliant opportunity for the future hoteliers of the industry to experience first-hand the art of hospitality from a range of different hotels.

"The Professional Development Experiences will equip the students with vital and real-life experience from a wide range of hotels. At Georgian House, we are passionate about recruitment, training and development in the industry, so we're looking forward to welcoming the next generation of hotel professionals."

Jose Ruiz (Director of Employee Experience) at The London EDITION said: "The London EDITION is thrilled to partner with the Edge Hotel School on this new initiative to foster emerging talent within the hospitality industry. We look forward to introducing students to the luxury lifestyle hotel world and hope they leave with lasting memories of their experience with the EDITION brand.

Red Carnation Hotels' VP Human Resources Liz McGivern says: ""The Professional Development Experience is such a fantastic way for students to gain invaluable knowledge of the luxury hotel industry. Let's face it, many of us haven't had the opportunity to stay in a four or five star hotel, even though we're serving people to that exacting standard every day.

"Experiencing this level of service first hand is a great learning opportunity, and is particularly beneficial at the beginning of a career in hospitality. We're thrilled to be partnering with the Edge Hotel School on this innovative learning experience, and many of its other initiatives. Students are an incredibly important part of our industry, and we're proud to be a part of shaping the future leaders of the hospitality sector."

Joanne Meredith, Head of HR at The Ritz London: "We are delighted to be supporting The Edge Hotel School's Professional Development Experiences 2018 programme as we believe that it is not only important for students to gain practical experience in the classroom but also to further develop their skills and knowledge by observing our Managers in action at The Ritz London. We look forward to welcoming the 2018 students to the hotel."

If you would like to find out more about becoming involved with the Edge Hotel School, and help the young hospitality professionals of the future, please contact Emma Powell epowell@edgehotelschool.ac.uk

