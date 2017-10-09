External Article

Summer Season Brought Recovery For French Hotel Industry

tourism-review.com

RevPAR, the average revenue per available room, increased by 5% in the super-Economy category and by 11% in the High-end category. This is what the In Extenso Tourism, Culture and Hospitality Industry Barometer indicated regarding the performance of France's hotel industry for the summer season of 2017.

Over the summer, foreign tourism recorded a big comeback in certain French destinations. Some hotel establishments and tourism professionals noticed the return of international tourists, especially in the category of individual tourists.