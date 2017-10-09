Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH) has assumed management of a prestigious portfolio of 26 four-star luxury hotels on behalf of new owners, real estate investment company, Aprirose.

The 26 hotels, which have an annual turnover in excess of £190 million, were acquired by Aprirose from QHotels in a £525 million deal.

The contract represents the continuation of a successful partnership with Aprirose, which owns Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House and Spa – already part of the RBH portfolio.

As a result of the partnership RBH will now manage more than 75 hotels, including a diverse mixture of branded and private label properties – bringing together more than 11,000 rooms across the country.

Located across the UK, the QHotels portfolio includes luxury hotels and leisure resorts boast a host of facilities including spas at 24 of the properties and golf courses available to club members at 10 of the hotels.

Helder Pereira, Chief Executive Officer of Redefine|BDL Hotels, said: "This is another landmark addition to the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio. Leisure amenities such as spas and golf facilities represent key revenue streams for us, so we are very pleased with the quality and prestige of the properties we will now be managing. We look forward to continuing – and strengthening – our already successful working relationship with Aprirose as a key hotel owner.

"This acquisition will increase the Redefine|BDL Hotels portfolio to more than 75 hotels, and is in line with the company's growth targets within the UK."

Chief Executive Officer of Aprirose, Manish Gudka, said: "The QHotels portfolio is a made up of a diverse set of assets to add to our multi-faceted real estate portfolio. The 26 QHotels, located throughout the UK, make up 3,680 beds and represent the largest hotels acquisition in 2017.

"We have established a successful partnership with Redefine|BDL Hotels, which was appointed both on our Hampton by Hilton London Docklands and Mercure Bristol Holland House hotel assets, so the new properties will be operated to the same excellent standards.

"Each of the new Aprirose properties being managed by RBH are completely unique, and include the iconic Midland Hotel in Manchester, Mottram Hall Hotel in Cheshire, Slaley Hall in Northumberland, Chesford Grange in Warwick and Forest Pines Hotel & Golf Resort in Yorkshire."