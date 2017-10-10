A series of renovations and upgrades to the interior and exterior of the San Jose Vagabond Inn property (located at 1488 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95112) are now complete.

The property's increased quality, in combination with its close proximity to San Jose International Airport, warranted a status upgrade. Previously, the hotel was known as the Vagabond Inn San Jose. Now, it is the Vagabond Inn Executive – San Jose. Vagabond Inn Executive hotels feature prepared breakfast, high-speed WiFi, and spacious business traveler-friendly rooms complete with workspaces.

The upgrades made to the hotel were chosen with high guest impact in mind. For instance, additions to guest bathrooms such as granite countertops strongly improved their overall look and feel.

In guest rooms, new pillows and new bedding provide all guests with an improved sleep experience. They also keep guests comfortable while they enjoy the hotel's new, wall-mounted 39" televisions. The TVs are equipped with a 51 channel DirecTV package that includes HBO and Showtime.

Outside of the building, the hotel's parking lot has been refinished.

Breakfast amenities at the hotel have also improved. The meal, which is still provided free of charge to hotel guests, now includes 2 types of tea, 2 types of cereal, 8 types of coffee (via a Nescafe Alegria machine), 4 types of juice, 4 types of muffin, 4 types of pastry, 2 types of fruit, and yogurt.

The hotel amenities still include enhanced WiFi, free parking, and a pool for fitness or relaxation.

"The owners decided to reinvest in the property, and the location is perfect for business travelers—the biggest fans of the Vagabond Inn Executive brand," says Kyle Lee, Vice President of Marketing to Vagabond Inn Corporation. "The property changes naturally geared it toward an Executive brand change."

Contact

R. R. Graner

Marketing Coordinator

Send Email