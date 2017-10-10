San Jose Vagabond Inn Location Completes Renovations And Gains Executive Status
A series of renovations and upgrades to the interior and exterior of the San Jose Vagabond Inn property (located at 1488 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95112) are now complete.
The upgrades made to the hotel were chosen with high guest impact in mind. For instance, additions to guest bathrooms such as granite countertops strongly improved their overall look and feel.
In guest rooms, new pillows and new bedding provide all guests with an improved sleep experience. They also keep guests comfortable while they enjoy the hotel's new, wall-mounted 39" televisions. The TVs are equipped with a 51 channel DirecTV package that includes HBO and Showtime.
Outside of the building, the hotel's parking lot has been refinished.
Breakfast amenities at the hotel have also improved. The meal, which is still provided free of charge to hotel guests, now includes 2 types of tea, 2 types of cereal, 8 types of coffee (via a Nescafe Alegria machine), 4 types of juice, 4 types of muffin, 4 types of pastry, 2 types of fruit, and yogurt.
The hotel amenities still include enhanced WiFi, free parking, and a pool for fitness or relaxation.
"The owners decided to reinvest in the property, and the location is perfect for business travelers—the biggest fans of the Vagabond Inn Executive brand," says Kyle Lee, Vice President of Marketing to Vagabond Inn Corporation. "The property changes naturally geared it toward an Executive brand change."
Contact
R. R. Graner
Marketing Coordinator
Send Email
About Vagabond Inn Corporation
Vagabond Inn Corporation,a reputable west coast hotel brand and franchise company, has delivered on its promise of "Great Value, Friendly People" since 1958. With numerous corporate-owned and franchise locations throughout busy markets in the United States,Vagabond Inn provides all the essentials for travelers up and down the west coast. Vagabond Inn Corporation delivers revenue-maximizingservices to hoteliers, including cutting-edge technology, revenue management, reputation management, and digital and traditional marketing. To learn more about the rich history of Vagabond Inn or to book a reservation, visit http://www.VagabondInn.com.