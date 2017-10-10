As a pioneer in cloud-based property management and online distribution system, Hotelogix is all set to launch its revolutionary mobile app, Hotelogix Mobile Hotel, at the leading global event for the travel industry, WTM 2017, London from 6-8 November. Come meet us at booth TT459.

Available on iOS and Android, Hotelogix Mobile Hotel app empowers hoteliers with information at their fingertips and make informed decisions on the go. The app has been designed for hoteliers to efficiently execute, coordinate and monitor operations from their smartphones.

"Mobile devices are redefining guest-centric services, and Hotelogix is all set to leap ahead of the curve, with our revolutionary new Mobile Hotel app," says Prabhash Bhatnagar, Founder, Hotelogix. "Mobile Hotel is ready, both for the iOS and the Android platforms. Our system puts up-to-the-minute control of a hotel business, literally in the pockets of a smart hotelier. It includes front desk, housekeeping and POS that help to significantly improve the guest experience while giving remarkable control on manpower, infrastructure, and operational costs," he adds.

Convenience, performance, and mobility

Hotelogix Mobile Hotel app enables managers and owners to conveniently run their hotels from their smartphones. With super-fast check-ins and check-outs, front desk staff can do away with long queues, right from the convenience of the lounge. Housekeeping information is updated in real-time, eliminating paperwork and enabling tired guests to check-in earlier. Sales teams are empowered to sell immediately, and decision-makers will be able to access a number of reports in real-time, for their hotels. And many more.

"We're looking forward to the opportunity to meet multi-property groups, hospitality management companies and upcoming brands to help them take advantage of our simple, yet robust solution, and maximize their business potential," says Aditya Sanghi, CEO & Co-Founder, Hotelogix.

About Hotelogix:

Hotelogix is a unique, cloud-based, end-to-end, hospitality technology solution, built to seamlessly manage hotels, resorts, serviced apartments or multi-location hotel chains, by providing a single window to manage all hotel operations and bookings (online and offline). Hotelogix is currently used by properties in 100+ countries.

