Press Release

ONYX Hospitality Group in strategic partnership with YOO Hotels & Resorts

Partnership to operate and develop YOO Collection and Yoo2 hotels across Asia

ONYX Hospitality Group has entered an agreement with UK-based YOO Hotels & Resorts to manage and further develop YOO Collection and Yoo2 hotels across Asia.

As a result, ONYX Hospitality Group will expand the presence of the two YOO brands across key city and resort destinations in the Asia Pacific region, contributing to further growth of the YOO Collection and Yoo2 brands. The first YOO Asia hotels to be developed will be in Phuket and Bali, both scheduled to open in 2019.

Douglas Martell, President & CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group, said: "As we continue expanding the reach of the ONYX Hospitality Group portfolio and entering new market segments and new destinations, we are excited to be in partnership with YOO Hotels & Resorts to grow our footprint in the lifestyle hotels segment. We look forward to a mutual exchange of unique strengths, including YOO's design-led philosophy and our regional management expertise."

John Hitchcox, Chairman of the YOO Group, said: "We are very excited about this partnership between YOO Hotels & Resorts and ONYX Hospitality Group as it has created the perfect platform for operational excellence and growth of the YOO brands across Asia Pacific. This expansion opportunity in some of the world's fastest growing hotel markets will ensure that even more travellers will soon be able to experience YOO's unique designs and guest experiences."

YOO is a global design brand specialising in design-led property and hotel developments around the world. The YOO brand was created by leading property developer John Hitchcox and international designer Philippe Starck with a vision to enrich lives with extraordinary living spaces. YOO Hotels & Resorts is inspired by YOO Group's vision and offers two lifestyle brands: YOO Collection, luxury hotels which blend creative input by some of the world's most renowned designers with sublime locations and personalised service; and Yoo2, upscale lifestyle hotels which provide unique interpretations of local influences, location and living space.