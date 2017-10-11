BEND, Ore. -- Following a comprehensive review of available technology solutions, Two Roads Hospitality has selected NAVIS as their preferred partner for optimizing reservation sales and marketing. NAVIS, currently being used by 16 of their client properties, today announced that they have entered into an expanded business alliance which will benefit Two Roads Hospitality's collection of truly individual hotels, resorts, and vacation residences.

Recognizing the positive impact of working with NAVIS, Two Roads has negotiated a preferred partnership which includes customized packages for their properties. Since initially partnering with NAVIS, Two Roads Hospitality's properties have added many millions of dollars in incremental revenue.

According to Kathleen Cullen, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Distribution at Two Roads Hospitality, NAVIS' innovative technologies, industry expertise and highly personalized approach have all exceeded expectations. "We've seen over $13M in incremental outbound revenue, captured almost 32K email addresses from guest inquiries who didn't book, and seen an uptick of 5.5 percentage points of average conversion in just the first year of partnership. We are excited about continuing to bring more of our properties on board with NAVIS because those that are using it have been so wildly successful."

The strategies that NAVIS enables Two Roads to deploy:

Create new revenue streams from existing reservation demand

Execute successful outbound revenue campaigns

Grow and strengthen marketing databases

Eliminate time spent on manual, unreliable reporting

Improve reservation team production

Align marketing to nurture reservation demand and book more

Change business mix room nights from costly OTA/flash sale channels to direct voice business

Deliver higher levels of guest service

Cullen added another important reason for growing the relationship with NAVIS was the seamless alignment. "There is an incredible synergy between their client advocates and our properties. NAVIS actually digs in and contributes to solving business challenges while helping us realize performance goals. It's like having a rock star reservation sales manager, director of revenue and operations director all rolled into one. This is something that definitely differentiates NAVIS."

Working with hundreds of hospitality brands and recognizing a need, NAVIS created a new category of software designed to help hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals improve reservation sales and marketing teamwork, drive more profitable direct bookings and extract more revenue from existing demand. The NAVIS system integrates with every major PMS, is 100% cloud-based and complies with the highest-level compliance certification.

Kyle Buehner, CEO of NAVIS adds: "We are honored that Two Roads Hospitality has chosen us as their preferred partner, and are excited that property teams across their portfolio will be using our innovative technology to increase direct revenue. They are a visionary partner, and we look forward to contributing to their success on an even grander scale."

NAVIS has recently identified an all-new channel strategy that's disrupting the status quo and designed to double bookings. To learn more please click here or visit https://learn.thenavisway.com/open-ebooks/direct-bookings-the-holistic-approach.