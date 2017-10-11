Two Roads Hospitality Selects NAVIS to Optimize Direct Channel Revenue
Award-winning international hotel management company expands partnership after properties using NAVIS solutions prove ‘wildly successful.’
According to Kathleen Cullen, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Distribution at Two Roads Hospitality, NAVIS' innovative technologies, industry expertise and highly personalized approach have all exceeded expectations. "We've seen over $13M in incremental outbound revenue, captured almost 32K email addresses from guest inquiries who didn't book, and seen an uptick of 5.5 percentage points of average conversion in just the first year of partnership. We are excited about continuing to bring more of our properties on board with NAVIS because those that are using it have been so wildly successful."
The strategies that NAVIS enables Two Roads to deploy:
- Create new revenue streams from existing reservation demand
- Execute successful outbound revenue campaigns
- Grow and strengthen marketing databases
- Eliminate time spent on manual, unreliable reporting
- Improve reservation team production
- Align marketing to nurture reservation demand and book more
- Change business mix room nights from costly OTA/flash sale channels to direct voice business
- Deliver higher levels of guest service
Cullen added another important reason for growing the relationship with NAVIS was the seamless alignment. "There is an incredible synergy between their client advocates and our properties. NAVIS actually digs in and contributes to solving business challenges while helping us realize performance goals. It's like having a rock star reservation sales manager, director of revenue and operations director all rolled into one. This is something that definitely differentiates NAVIS."
Working with hundreds of hospitality brands and recognizing a need, NAVIS created a new category of software designed to help hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals improve reservation sales and marketing teamwork, drive more profitable direct bookings and extract more revenue from existing demand. The NAVIS system integrates with every major PMS, is 100% cloud-based and complies with the highest-level compliance certification.
Kyle Buehner, CEO of NAVIS adds: "We are honored that Two Roads Hospitality has chosen us as their preferred partner, and are excited that property teams across their portfolio will be using our innovative technology to increase direct revenue. They are a visionary partner, and we look forward to contributing to their success on an even grander scale."
NAVIS has recently identified an all-new channel strategy that's disrupting the status quo and designed to double bookings. To learn more please click here or visit https://learn.thenavisway.com/open-ebooks/direct-bookings-the-holistic-approach.
About NAVIS
NAVIS is the No. 1 reservation sales and marketing platform for the hospitality industry. Because we believe technology should make you money, not cost you money, we developed our game-changing Revenue Performance Platform™ to transform teams into revenue makers, enabling them to drive, capture and convert more direct bookings. We deliver actionable guest insights so departments can seamlessly sell and market together. The result is always a dramatic increase in direct sales and profit. We guarantee it.
Founded in 1987, NAVIS is a privately held company with headquarters in Bend, Ore., and growing offices in Orlando, Fla. and Reno, Nev. The company has been awarded Top Workplaces by The Oregonian for four consecutive years, one of the 2016 Top 100 Workplaces in Central Florida, and one of the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association's 2017 Best Places to Work.
To learn more visit www.TheNavisWay.com.