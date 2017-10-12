TORONTO, Canada – Born of the shared belief that travelling should be one of life's most enjoyable and fulfilling endeavours, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, and NetJets, the world's largest private aviation company, are joining forces to offer the ultimate in luxury in the sky and on the ground.

As industry pioneers, Four Seasons and NetJets have been at the forefront of innovation, setting new standards for service excellence and introducing industry firsts for more than fifty years each. The icons are now coming together with the introduction of exclusive travel opportunities available to both NetJets Owners and Four Seasons guests.

"The complementary nature of our two companies lays the foundation for a strong global collaboration, combining the power of the NetJets private fleet – the largest in the world – with the renowned culture of service excellence that defines Four Seasons," says J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "Four Seasons has always been singularly focused on the luxury consumer – understanding their needs, looking at how they like to travel and recognising opportunities to extend our offering in ways that fit their lifestyles. These specially-designed itineraries offer the perfect opportunity for our guests - many of whom are already NetJets Owners - to enjoy exceptional service, flexibility and unmatched access to destinations around the world."

In three uniquely designed itineraries – with each entirely customisable to suit traveller preferences - guests will be transported via a NetJets private jet to Four Seasons destinations, where they will have opportunities to enjoy a series of exclusive experiences. Guests can choose from a winter mountain adventure on the soaring slopes of Jackson Hole and Vail, a tropical escape to the unspoiled Hawaiian island of Lanai, and a cultural immersion in France and Italy. Throughout their journey, air transportation will be arranged by NetJets, while Four Seasons will provide all accommodations and a dedicated concierge will customise each guest's local itinerary. Timing of these trips is flexible, and available for parties of up to 14 guests – ideal for families, couples seeking a romantic getaway, or an intimate group of friends travelling together.

"This collaboration will open new doors to travellers, welcoming them into a world of access that only Four Seasons and NetJets can offer," says Patrick Gallagher, EVP of Sales and Marketing, NetJets. "Our goal is to make the impossible possible as we invite our guests to experience exceptional private aviation. Alongside the extraordinary experiences Four Seasons creates, our combined dedication to providing bespoke service in every detail creates a rare opportunity for our guests to travel without compromise."

NetJets Owners and Four Seasons guests will enjoy the freedom of travelling with true peace of mind, never having to worry as every step of their journey is seamlessly executed. Passengers will have access to a Four Seasons Director of Guest Experience, a dedicated concierge who will work with each guest to customise the itineraries into one-of-a-kind experiences.

As the fifth largest airline in the world, NetJets offers an unrivalled network of global connectivity including access to 5,000 airports in 170 countries around the globe. Four Seasons is the world's leading luxury hospitality company, with more than 100 hotels and resorts on six continents.

Learn more about travelling with Four Seasons and NetJets with Four Seasons Magazine here and here.

About NetJets

NetJets Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the worldwide leader in private aviation with the largest and most diverse private jet fleet in the world. NetJets celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2014, having been established in 1964 as the world's first private jet charter and management company. In 1986, NetJets pioneered the concept of fractional aircraft ownership - offering individuals and businesses all the benefits of whole aircraft ownership and more, at a fraction of the cost. Today, NetJets offers a full range of private aviation solutions, including fractional ownership, leasing, and jet cards through businesses bearing the NetJets, Executive Jet Management, and Marquis Jet Card service brands in North America and Europe. For more information on NetJets customer programs and services, please visit netjets.com. Twitter: @NetJets Instagram: NetJets