Los Angeles – Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association (BLLA) successfully closed its 2017 Annual Stay Boutique Leadership Conference held at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center last week. Over 230 attendees and 56 speakers came together to dissect the boutique and lifestyle industries and divulge into the boutique movement, by redefining what the industry means and where it is heading in 2018. At the forefront of this movement, BLLA is redefining what hospitality is by further merging the fashion, lifestyle, wellness, design, and food and beverage industries.

"At this year's leadership conference, we joined together an eclectic line-up of presenters from every area of the hospitality sector, that showed us what it means to be boutique," says BLLA Founder & CEO, Frances Kiradjian. "BLLA has become the industry's go-to source to educate, provide and inspire the world of boutique and we're so excited to have created a community that brings all these sectors together to create the new and enhanced boutique movement."

At the helm of this movement is mother-daughter duo, BLLA CEO & Founder, Frances Kiradjian and Vice President, Ariela Kiradjian, who continue to collaborate with the best in the industry to create a world-renowned platform and association to inspire all things boutique. "Boutique is not just a hotel, it's an experience and any industry can join the community" says Ariela, on how the boutique sector has become much more than just a hotel. BLLA is redefining what boutique hospitality means, being at the forefront of taking the industry and integrating it into other sectors like fashion, design, wellness, lifestyle and food & beverage. This year's conference also announced BLLA's Stay Boutique™ platform, the world's first and only direct booking site for boutique and lifestyle hotels, and a platform for boutique inspiration.

The conference addressed and examined the success and challenges of the industry, defined today's luxury traveler and consumer, and strategically assessed how to meet their needs. "Positive disruption is about having the courage to celebrate the intent of the action", said keynoter Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group, who spoke on the ideologies of the industry, and the importance of providing a cultural journey to retain consumer loyalty. Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian of sbe, discussed the topic of staying relative in the sector, explaining "it's about more than the design and gimmicks…You have to have culinary and hospitality expertise to make these unique." CEO Sue Walter of The Hospital Club dove into the rise of member clubs and providing exclusive services. The group represented and spoke to the new wave of boutique and lifestyle hospitality, including Co-Founder Rosie O'Neill of Sugarfina, Co-Founder John Terzian of H.Wood Group, CEO Jonas Tahlin of Absolut Elyx, Principle David Fishbein of Runyon Group.

The conference also announced this year's BLLA awards, acknowledging the best of 2017 for the following categories:

BOUTIQUE HOTEL

The Woodmark Hotel & Still Spa, Kirkland, Washington

LIFESTYLE HOTEL

the ART, a hotel, Denver, Colorado

BRANDED BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Hotel Beaux Arts Miami, Autograph Collection, Miami, Florida

BRANDED LIFESTYLE HOTEL

Hotel LeVeque, Autograph Collection, Columbus, Ohio

SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER

Roza Sinaysky, Tel Aviv, Israel ,

BOUTIQUE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

Jamie Beck for Ann Street Studios

BOUTIQUE HOTELIER

Brendan Gresham, Charlestowne Hotels

BOUTIQUE HOTEL RESTAURANT

Casa Amate at Andaz Mayakoba Riviera Maya, Mexico

BOUTQIUE RETAILER

Tuft & Needle, Phoenix, Arizona

BOUTIQUE LOUNGE

Poppy, West Hollywood, California

BOUTIQUE WELLNESS FACILITY

Basecamp at the Whitney Peak Hotel, Reno, Nevada

BOUTIQUE THINKER

John Terzian, H.Wood Group, Nightlife Entrepreneur

BOUTIQUE RESTAURANT

RUKA Restobar, Boston, Massachusetts

BOUTIQUE COMMUNITY CONNECTOR

Casea Collins-Wright, Honolulu, Hawaii - ‎Director of Experience at The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

BOUTIQUE COLLABORATOR

The High Line Hotel, New York

BOUTIQUE BRANDING STRATEGY

Absolut Elyx, New York

BOUTIQUE SOCIAL CLUB

The Hospital Club, London, U.K.

BOUTIQUE DESIGNER

Patrick Sutton, Baltimore, Maryland (for the Sagamore Pendry Hotel)

