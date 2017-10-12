There is a lot happening lately with Hilton Hotels and Resorts. In August alone, Hilton confirmed plans for more than 30 hotels in the United Kingdom over the next few years, signaling major support in the British hospitality and tourism industry from the global brand. Hilton also established a new coastal landmark this month with the opening of Hilton Yantai, it's second property in the northern Chinese coastal city of Yantai. And Hilton released a brand-new type of room where guests can use a private gym without having to go into a public space, along with a new program called Five Feet to Fitness.

These are all significant moves for any global hotel brand. Hilton, for its part, also has a vibrant project pipeline. In fact, according to numbers from the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database, Hilton Hotels and Resorts currently has 143 projects underway with 42,940 rooms, many of which are in the Asia Pacific Region. In fact, like the aforementioned Hilton Yantai, the chain has 65 projects underway in that region.

Across the globe, the database reports that these projects are likely to open sooner rather than later, with 89 of the projects currently being categorized as under construction, 28 in the planning phase, 14 in the pre-planning phase, 10 in the pre-opening phase and 2 in the very preliminary vision phase. This means that most of the projects are currently slated to debut in 2018, 51 of them to be exact, with 20 of the projects opening between now and the end of 2017, 34 projects opening in 2019 and then 38 projects opening in 2020 or beyond.

Of the other ventures that Hilton has underway, the in-room gym is one of the most interesting. It removes the need for hotels to feature communal gym spaces, instead putting a Gym Rax storage bay with an assortment of equipment in the rooms, where guests can complete suspension, body weight, core, yoga, HIIT, meditation and family-friendly workouts in privacy. These rooms also include trendier products such as the Wattbike and TRX Suspension Trainers. Hilton has also partnered with Aktiv Solutions to create its Five Feet to Fitness kiosk, which includes more than 200 guided exercise tutorials, as well as more than 25 classes that require the use of the equipment that's already in the room. In addition, these fitness-oriented rooms will come complete with five free beverages, such as Zico Coconut Water, that guests can enjoy in order to re-hydrate themselves after a rigorous workout. These rooms are being priced at about $45 more than Hilton's standard room rates, with prices varying depending on view and the city in which the hotel is located.

The following projects by Hilton Worldwide are currently under construction:

Hilton Lake Como

GBH S.p.a., an affiliate of the Limonta Group, has signed a management agreement with Hilton Worldwide for a hotel on Lake Como, Italy [MORE INFO…]

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

The Waldorf Astoria Hotel Doha is a 43 story tower in West Bay, including several specialty restaurants, a luxurious spa and large function spaces, plus a grand ballroom [MORE INFO…]

Hilton Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island Resort

This is a resort which is developing on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The Hilton Abu Dhabi Saadiyat Island Resort will have a prime location at Saadiyat Beach [MORE INFO…]

