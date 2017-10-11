Industry Veteran Fitzgerald Launches Dauntless Hospitality Advisors, LLC
Advisory Services Include:
- Asset Management
- Lender and Litigation Support
- Strategic Consulting
- Debt and Equity Solutions
Dauntless Hospitality Advisors, LLC possesses deep hospitality experience in workouts, consulting, lending, asset management, litigation support, as well as development & acquisitions. The firm provides objective and impactful solutions from numerous perspectives to owners, lenders, attorneys, developers, and hotel companies.
Simply put, Dauntless Hospitality Advisors mission is to provide objective, independent and knowledgeable guidance to a diverse set of hotel industry constituents. As an operating business, hotels rely on several stake holders whose interests are not always in alignment:
