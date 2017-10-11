CHICAGO – Dauntless Hospitality Advisors, LLC is a Chicago based hotel advisory firm with deep and multifaceted industry expertise. Dauntless, which is synonymous with fearlessness and resolve, is led by Jim Fitzgerald, a hotel industry veteran with over 35 years of experience. Jim is a graduate of Cornell's School of Hotel Administration and has advised on over $10 billion of hospitality transactions.

Advisory Services Include:

Asset Management

Lender and Litigation Support

Strategic Consulting

Debt and Equity Solutions

Dauntless Hospitality Advisors, LLC possesses deep hospitality experience in workouts, consulting, lending, asset management, litigation support, as well as development & acquisitions. The firm provides objective and impactful solutions from numerous perspectives to owners, lenders, attorneys, developers, and hotel companies.

Simply put, Dauntless Hospitality Advisors mission is to provide objective, independent and knowledgeable guidance to a diverse set of hotel industry constituents. As an operating business, hotels rely on several stake holders whose interests are not always in alignment:

