Stockholm – The Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley, an award-winning luxury resort in Australia, has successfully implemented several of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's innovative security technologies, including ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access, VingCard Signature RFID electronic locks and the Visionline online platform. The property, which is situated in the heart of the Hunter Valley wine region, is home to a variety of luxurious amenities, including a golf course, leisure activities and breathtaking views of local vineyards.

Prior to the recent upgrade, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley had a competitor's door lock system installed. As part of an initiative designed to reposition the property as a technologically advanced resort, management sought out innovative technologies that utilize mobile solutions to allow for keyless entry. After conducting research on ASSA ABLOY Hospitality and several other lock providers, hotel leadership opted for ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's innovative electronic locks and mobile solutions, based on its established success in the hospitality industry worldwide.

"ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's solutions have been at the forefront of the industry for years, allowing hoteliers to create innovative experiences while utilizing the latest technologies," says Paul Bullock, chief engineer at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley. "We knew its mobile solutions would be able to go to work for us in a way that positioned our property as technologically advanced, in order to create a new type of customer experience while increasing property security."

Since the installation, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley has already seen significant positive results. With keyless entry, guests are now able to conveniently enter their rooms or private villas with their mobile phones, without having to keep track of a physical key. Hotel staff has also seen less guests requesting physical keys now that they have the ability to enter their rooms with a swipe of their personal mobile devices.

"Mobile Access is already making a difference in the guest experience, offering an innovative way for guests to access their room," adds Bullock. "It also eases congestion at check-in at peak periods, improving staff efficiency and the overall guest experience. Being among the first hotels in Australia to partner with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality in launching mobile key solutions means that we are at the cutting edge of hotel technology, and we are already seeing the benefits."

Along with its convenience enhancing features, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access also delivers unparalleled security through its use of Seos technology that serves to assign guestrooms and create encrypted digital keys. These keys are delivered securely and kept safe within a digital vault on the ASSA ABLOY Hospitality app, so unauthorized users cannot gain access to the key or room. Digital keys are transmitted over a secure communication channel only when presented to the appropriate lock.

Further demonstrating a priority on guest safety with the installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's Visionline online locking solution, resort staff also now have the capability to remotely monitor all entry activity from one central location. With this feature, management can control who has access to certain areas and when. If it is ever suspected that unauthorized entry has occurred, management can remotely deactivate or restrict access, further increasing property security.

For more information about ASSA ABLOY Hospitality and its comprehensive line of electronic in-room safes and locking solutions, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.

Media Contacts:

Andrea Mane, Plan A Public Relations & Marketing, Inc., Tel: +1 (407) 905-0608, Andrea@planapr.com

Riise Walker, Marketing Manager ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, Tel: +1 (972) 692-3167, Riise.Walker@assaabloy.com

Contact

Andrea Mane

President, Plan A PR & Marketing

Phone: 407-905-0608

Send Email