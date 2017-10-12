Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley Revolutionizes Hotel Guest Convenience with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access
Australian luxury resort turns to leader in hospitality security technology to implement cutting edge digital key room access functionality
"ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's solutions have been at the forefront of the industry for years, allowing hoteliers to create innovative experiences while utilizing the latest technologies," says Paul Bullock, chief engineer at Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley. "We knew its mobile solutions would be able to go to work for us in a way that positioned our property as technologically advanced, in order to create a new type of customer experience while increasing property security."
Since the installation, Crowne Plaza Hunter Valley has already seen significant positive results. With keyless entry, guests are now able to conveniently enter their rooms or private villas with their mobile phones, without having to keep track of a physical key. Hotel staff has also seen less guests requesting physical keys now that they have the ability to enter their rooms with a swipe of their personal mobile devices.
"Mobile Access is already making a difference in the guest experience, offering an innovative way for guests to access their room," adds Bullock. "It also eases congestion at check-in at peak periods, improving staff efficiency and the overall guest experience. Being among the first hotels in Australia to partner with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality in launching mobile key solutions means that we are at the cutting edge of hotel technology, and we are already seeing the benefits."
Along with its convenience enhancing features, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access also delivers unparalleled security through its use of Seos technology that serves to assign guestrooms and create encrypted digital keys. These keys are delivered securely and kept safe within a digital vault on the ASSA ABLOY Hospitality app, so unauthorized users cannot gain access to the key or room. Digital keys are transmitted over a secure communication channel only when presented to the appropriate lock.
Further demonstrating a priority on guest safety with the installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's Visionline online locking solution, resort staff also now have the capability to remotely monitor all entry activity from one central location. With this feature, management can control who has access to certain areas and when. If it is ever suspected that unauthorized entry has occurred, management can remotely deactivate or restrict access, further increasing property security.
About ASSA ABLOY Hospitality
The global leader in hotel security technology for nearly 40 years, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality is a part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, a publicly listed company with 47,000 employees. With products installed in properties all over the world, securing millions of guestrooms globally, the company's comprehensive range of security and technology solutions is comprised of VingCard electronic locks, Elsafe in-room safes, integrated software platforms and advanced mobile access solutions. Its latest innovation, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access provides advanced security for hotels and augments the stay experience for today's tech-savvy guests. Operating with secure Seos technology, Mobile Access allocates guestrooms and generates encrypted digital keys over a secure channel. This allows users to bypass the front desk and access their assigned guestrooms via their personal smart phones and watches. In order to provide best-in-class customer service, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality offers support in more than 166 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.assaabloyhospitality.com.