Several years ago, a simple idea to prevent noise issues turned into a passion for creating the world's first soundproofing curtain. After months (and years) of product development, that product has been perfected and is now being used to resolve noise problems all over the world.

However, throughout the creation process, the team discovered more problems than the curtains were able to solve. Was there a solution for those suffering from the incessant noise of neighbors walking around upstairs? What about loud TVs next door? Or annoying chatter in offices distracting employees and lowering productivity? Could we do something about industrial noise creating issues for businesses trying to meet building codes and help them understand the complex noise ordinances? It seemed like there were innumerable noise problems that nobody was addressing.

As Commercial Acoustics continued to listen to the issues that arose, a plethora of opportunities popped up. They decided to partner with an innovative manufacturer in North Carolina. This partnership allowed them to begin supplying soundproofing material to clients around the country, to be installed before a building's walls are even erected- stopping sound issues before they can become a major problem!

As early-stage companies can attest, a pivot does not come without its own challenges. For instance, many installers and contractors were reluctant to use a product that they hadn't seen before. They were still relying on the method they were used to, putting cork below the wood or tile floors, which just wasn't effective. Commercial Acoustics decided that testing and distributing the soundproofing materials wasn't enough, so they began to self-perform the installations as well. Then, they videotaped and photographed each installation, documenting how it worked under various floor finishes, with a wide array of adhesives, and ultimately, proving out its viability. As Operations Manager Nate Lamb states "there was a big learning curve, especially when installers wanted to revert to their old products. But by being persistent, and always being willing to come on site and help with any difficulties that arose, the end client is now getting a finished product that meets their needs".

Similar issues arose with soundproofing gypsum walls, especially when architects are required to document all UL fire assemblies they use in a project. While the material used was previously classified as a self-extinguishing, Class A, there were still hundreds of assemblies that had to be verified before they could be individually-used. By partnering with a fire-rating lab in Pennsylvania and acoustic lab in Illinois, Commercial Acoustics tested dozens of assemblies, allowing architects to add these configurations to their "toolbox".

Casey Hewins, an account executive at Commercial Acoustics, knows how hard it can be to answer all of the questions architects and developers have about soundproofing and limiting their liability. She says "by adding all of these tests, we were able to address their concerns and provide new, affordable solutions that hit sound ratings they had never been able to reach. It took several years to get the tests we needed, and we're still running tests on unique assemblies, but it was well worth the wait!"

After years of scaling their distribution, Commercial Acoustics now offers custom soundproofing and acoustics for walls and floors across the United States. By bringing on in-house acoustical engineering staff, they can now custom-design solutions for situations that do not fit into the standard assembly sets.

Commercial Acoustics CEO and founder noticed a problem in the world and found a way to fix it. After uncovering numerous related problems, he realized his work could truly make a difference. His passion for the work, combined with a team of dedicated experts led to the development and continuous growth of Commercial Acoustics. The company has gone from a small startup to a flourishing soundproofing company, and continues to find new improvements and successes every single day.