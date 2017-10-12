NOVUM Hospitality is celebrating a special milestone in its company history. At this year's Expo Real, the dynamic hotel group signed a joint development contract with the Stonehill Group for a niu hotel in Nuremberg. For NOVUM Hospitality, this not only represents the 151st hotel in its portfolio, but also the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with the British real-estate developer. "We are delighted to have found such a strong partner for our 151st hotel in the Stonehill Group and are looking forward to a successful partnership," announces David Etmenan, Chief Executive Officer & Owner of NOVUM Hospitality. NOVUM Hospitality also went on to sign several other lucrative location deals for niu hotels at Expo Real, including ones for Berlin, Frankfurt and Cologne.

The niu hotel plans to open near the city centre in the middle of 2020. NOVUM Hospitality plans to market the establishment as a "niu hotel", with the same innovative storytelling concept as the niu brand, with 130 rooms and a "niu APP" with 52 apartments.

Each niu has its own character, which is inspired by its location, and tells an individual story through a coordinated design concept. Accordingly, design elements throughout the planned niu hotel in Nuremberg reflect the local character. From the interiors and latest techniques to select F&B concepts, niu fulfils a quality aspiration that goes beyond its 3-star rating and sets standards across the midscale segment throughout Europe. More than 35 other hotels in the new hotel brand are currently under development.

