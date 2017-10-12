151st Hotel: NOVUM Hospitality exceeds milestone with Stonehill Group
NOVUM Hospitality is celebrating a special milestone in its company history. At this year's Expo Real, the dynamic hotel group signed a joint development contract with the Stonehill Group for a niu hotel in Nuremberg. For NOVUM Hospitality, this not only represents the 151st hotel in its portfolio, but also the beginning of an ongoing collaboration with the British real-estate developer. "We are delighted to have found such a strong partner for our 151st hotel in the Stonehill Group and are looking forward to a successful partnership," announces David Etmenan, Chief Executive Officer & Owner of NOVUM Hospitality. NOVUM Hospitality also went on to sign several other lucrative location deals for niu hotels at Expo Real, including ones for Berlin, Frankfurt and Cologne.
Each niu has its own character, which is inspired by its location, and tells an individual story through a coordinated design concept. Accordingly, design elements throughout the planned niu hotel in Nuremberg reflect the local character. From the interiors and latest techniques to select F&B concepts, niu fulfils a quality aspiration that goes beyond its 3-star rating and sets standards across the midscale segment throughout Europe. More than 35 other hotels in the new hotel brand are currently under development.
With currently over 87 hotels and more than 8,800 rooms in 26 different cities European-wide, the family owned NOVUM Hotel Group is among of the top 10 biggest hotel groups in Germany. Foundation Took place in 1988 and since 2004, the company has been growing steadily. Under the direction of David Etmenan, the NOVUM Hotel Group has been delivering extraordinary results. The hotels are 3 and 4 star items, Which are operated under three individual brands.