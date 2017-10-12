SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Beekeeper, a workplace communication company focused on connecting non-desk workers and their employers, is announcing internal promotions and adding new talent to further support it swift growth and corporate directional changes. Cristian Grossmann, CEO, has appointed Corey McCarthy, former VP of Marketing North America, to VP of Global Marketing, and Andreas Slotosch, former Vice President of Global Marketing, to Vice President of Growth. In addition, Bobbi Frioli has joined Beekeeper as Vice President of Sales.

Beekeeper is the developer of an award-winning digital workplace platform that digitizes the non-desk workforce by connecting operational systems and communication channels within one secure, intuitive platform. Beekeeper connects colleagues across locations and departments in real time via mobile or desktop devices, and includes an intelligent analytics dashboard to help companies improve internal communication and streamline business processes. Secure, automated, and relevant information is readily distributed, searchable, and measurable in one central hub for an efficient digitized workflow.

"Due to the increasing demand to connect geographically-distributed workforces and non-desk employees with corporate offices and each other, Beekeeper is growing at a rapid rate," Grossman said. "Companies are turning to us to bridge the communications gap by implementing one powerful platform that connects their operational systems with the communication channels their employees are using and accessing most – namely mobile and desktop devices. Our platform is designed for employees who work shifts, don't sit at desks, and do not have corporate email addresses. With Beekeeper, companies can easily reach, connect and engage these employees to create innovative ways of working.

"Andreas and Corey have done a tremendous job in positioning Beekeeper for success, and adding Bobbi to the team will further support our sales efforts," he said. "Each are passionate about connecting people through technology, and together they will continue helping companies increase productivity through improved digital communication and employee engagement."

Hospitality Connection

McCarthy is an entrepreneur, marketer, and speaker. As Beekeeper's head of global marketing, she dances on the fine line between art and science to share Beekeeper's mission to connect the world's two billion non-desk workers, generating leads that will ultimately lead to meeting the company's growth goal. Previously, McCarthy ran the media assets for Lodging Hospitality, part of a $1.56B publishing company.

"Beekeeper has tremendous potential for making fundamental shifts in the way hospitality teams and other industries rely on and communicate with non-desk workers," McCarthy said. "The impact that our company has on the lives of front-line workers is not to be underestimated. Beekeeper is changing people's lives for the better, and that inspires me to work hard each day and bring the same opportunities to others."

Digitizing this workforce niche is happening quickly, and it's a movement that McCarthy said she is excited to champion. Reaching this massive population will take scale, and that effort is shaping the new direction of Beekeeper.

"Short term, we are focusing on the hospitality industry to create the best mix of features and operational integrations to optimize the employee experience at the hotel property and up the chain to senior management," she said. "Long-term, we are looking to keep our product ahead of the curve when it comes to trends to and optimize for Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technology we see coming on the horizon."

Start-Up Savvy

Beekeeper tapped Slotosch four years ago for his start-up expertise; he co-founded numerous web startups and led business development for several international companies, including Oracle. He holds a Master's degree in Business & Economics from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

"At Beekeeper, we care about every single employee – not just within our organization, but those working at businesses around the world," Slotosch said. "By connecting the disconnected within companies, we are having a real impact on the lives of millions of people, making their daily work a lot easier. It gives me and my team members a profound sense of accomplishment, and it's probably the No. 1 reason I love being part of this hive."

Slotosch said this new role will give him the opportunity to combine his technical background with his proven marketing skills. Ultimately, he hopes his skillset will have a strong and continued impact on the future of Beekeeper.

"Not only will I focus on increasing awareness of Beekeeper in a global market, but as VP of Growth, I will spearhead initiatives that bring us closer to the goal of connecting non-connected workers," he said.

High-performing Sales Leader

Frioli is a proven leader in worldwide sales and channel development. She has extensive experience managing global sales teams and has worked for enterprise, security and mobile software companies. Her stellar track record of increasing sales revenue and developing strong sales teams makes her a perfect fit for Beekeeper.

"Beekeeper not only has an impressive founding team, but I was 'wowed' by the caliber of people they hired to form this organization," Frioli said. "As Corey and Andreas focus on global marketing and international growth, I am thrilled to be taking the Beekeeper message to my sales channels in the Americas. Joining an organization with such a cohesive team and message is rewarding, and I am proud to get the buzz started about the need for this exceptional workforce communications tool."

Frioli said that although awareness is growing in select markets for technology that targets non-desk workers, she plans to make some noise and drive awareness in the hospitality and manufacturing industries. Her goal is to direct attention to Beekeeper's value and the operational benefits this single-channel platform brings in communicating with all employees . . . no matter where they may be.

"I'm excited to be at the forefront of a movement to ensure people are heard and engaged within their organizations" she said. "I'm even more happy to join the Beekeeper team."

Join the Buzz

Fortune 500 companies across the globe have adopted Beekeeper to empower employees regardless of role and location. New clients include hospitality giant Mandarin Oriental, retailer Dollar General, and food manufacturer Seaboard Foods, as well as Heathrow Airport, Gate Group and Dnata in the transportation sector.Beekeeper has also increased its user base by more than 500% and currently serves hourly workers in more than 137 countries.

"There are endless opportunities for making operations more simple and efficient, all while keeping your teams more engaged and happy to come to work," Grossman said. "Our global team is intact and ready, willing and able to bring your company into the hive and communicating effectively with all employees."

