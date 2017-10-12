M3 unleashes new mobile app to increase hoteliers’ productivity
Budget and revenue data just a swipe away on both iOS and Android devices
It's a familiar story for hoteliers; there are simply not enough hours in the day to get all the work that needs to be done completed. To allow busy hotel owners and managers easier access to property financial data, at home and on the road, M3 has recently introduced its mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.
- Key Performance Indexes: Occupancy and ADR
- Rooms Rented
- Total Room Revenue
- Food and Bar Revenue
- Rooms Out of Order
- Redemptions
- Guaranteed No Shows
- Complimentary Rooms
"I'm always on the road, and this app has given me access to the information that I need to make great business decisions about the hotels my company owns and manages," explained M3 CEO and hotelier John McKibbon. "We've provided analytics tools to hoteliers for many years now, but having access to this information in the palm of my hand, wherever I'm at really brings the Operations Management platform data to a whole new level. My Regional Managers have embraced the mobile app and have already made it part of their daily routine."
With the M3 app, busy hoteliers can quickly toggle between prior year or budget comparisons to view variances based on daily, month-to-date or year-to-date current year performance.
Current M3 users can download the M3 app in the Apple Store or Google Play store and login with their credentials.
To become a part of the M3 family and gain mobile access to your data, contact Kristy Ingram at 770-297-1925 x230 or kristy.ingram@m3as.com.
Contact
Scott Watson
Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Phone: 770-531-3730
Send Email
About M3
M3 helps make hospitality companies successful through accounting software and service that drives financial performance, processing more than $24 billion in financial transactions for nearly 5,000 properties. M3"s integrated suite of hospitality accounting products includes: Accounting Core, Operations Management and Time Management– all designed to help provide hotel operators, owners and managers unsurpassed access to the information they need in the most integrated and cost-effective manner. M3 also offers outsourced hotel accounting solutions via M3 Professional Services. M3 is "Enterprising Hospitality." More information is available at www.M3AS.com.