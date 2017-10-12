It's a familiar story for hoteliers; there are simply not enough hours in the day to get all the work that needs to be done completed. To allow busy hotel owners and managers easier access to property financial data, at home and on the road, M3 has recently introduced its mobile app for both iOS and Android devices.

The M3 mobile app enables hoteliers to securely access their data like never before, viewing real-time, mission-critical information like:

Key Performance Indexes: Occupancy and ADR

Rooms Rented

Total Room Revenue

Food and Bar Revenue

Rooms Out of Order

Redemptions

Guaranteed No Shows

Complimentary Rooms

"I'm always on the road, and this app has given me access to the information that I need to make great business decisions about the hotels my company owns and manages," explained M3 CEO and hotelier John McKibbon. "We've provided analytics tools to hoteliers for many years now, but having access to this information in the palm of my hand, wherever I'm at really brings the Operations Management platform data to a whole new level. My Regional Managers have embraced the mobile app and have already made it part of their daily routine."

With the M3 app, busy hoteliers can quickly toggle between prior year or budget comparisons to view variances based on daily, month-to-date or year-to-date current year performance.

Current M3 users can download the M3 app in the Apple Store or Google Play store and login with their credentials.

To become a part of the M3 family and gain mobile access to your data, contact Kristy Ingram at 770-297-1925 x230 or kristy.ingram@m3as.com.

Contact

Scott Watson

Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Phone: 770-531-3730

Send Email