Airbnb Properties In Switzerland Growing In Number

tourism-review.com

The Valais Tourism Observatory estimates that by the end of the year there will be 3 million Airbnb overnight stays – approximately 8% of the 35 million hotel overnight stays.

Since 2014, the Valais Tourism Observatory (Tourobs) has been monitoring the development of the Airbnb properties in Switzerland and especially in Valais canton.

The analyses carried in 2015, 2016 and early 2017 showed a strong increase in the number of properties and beds and quite distinct territorial disparities. A new study provides an overview of the current Airbnb offer in Switzerland, based on the primary data collected by Tourobs at the end of June.