Super 8 Hotel in Kentucky Allows Horses

Even horses need a place to rest after hoofing it all day.

Many hotels have policies to include your furry family members, but often establishments only allow dogs and cats — sometimes with strict limitations. Pet policies can include weight and breed restrictions — like no dogs over 25 lbs. — and can include extra fees for bringing your four-legged companion along.

But at the Super 8 in Georgetown, Kentucky, they're a lot more lenient.