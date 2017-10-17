PARSIPPANY, N.J. -- From family movie nights full of laughs and buttery popcorn to favorite bedtime stories or long talks with your teen, it's the special moments and traditions that make a house a home. Wyndham Vacation Rentals is helping guests find that familiar feeling by spotlighting the stories and memories shared within the walls of its vacation home rentals. To celebrate the launch of its Our Home Is Your Home campaign, now through October 31, 2017 travelers have the chance to win a vacation rental stay worth $2,500 USD+.

To enter+, visit WVROurHomeIsYourHome.com or post a favorite photo to Instagram using the hashtag #WVROurHome and share what makes your house a home, whether you're at home or in a vacation rental. Throughout the month, Wyndham Vacation Rentals will feature some of the greatest moments and memories on its social media channels, along with a series of videos featuring first-hand guest testimonials.

"A few years back, my husband and his brother buried a treasure chest filled with coins and trinkets, just for fun. The family, all 35 of us, set off with a map my husband made to find this "pirate treasure," shares long-time vacation rental guest, Debra H. "The kids loved it! It's been the highlight of our vacation, and we do it almost every summer. Now, we're treasure-hunting with a new generation of grandchildren."

"Memories like Debra's are at the very heart of what we do," said Mary Lynn Clark, president, Wyndham Vacation Rentals North America. "When guests step inside, we want them to feel like our home is their home. The same familiar comforts are there to help them spread out, relax and make vacation memories they'll cherish for years to come."

To help welcome travelers into its vacation rental homes, Wyndham Vacation Rentals is also offering up to 35 percent off* in some of North America's most popular destinations. Here's a peek at some of the current offers:

Save 35 percent off* a trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

(book until 10/31/2017, travel by 12/31/2017) Spend fall in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains with up to 30 percent off* a cabin stay

(book until 10/31/2017, travel by 12/21/2017) Relax on the beaches of Northwest Florida with up to 25 percent off* a stay

(book until 10/31/2017, travel by 12/31/2017) Head to the mountains in Vail, Colorado with up to 20 percent off* a stay

(book until 10/31/2017, travel by 12/15/2017)

Wyndham's new campaign emphasizes the uniqueness and local character of its vacation rental homes, spotlighting the experiences guests can find both inside and outside the walls. From a cabin in the Smokies with a loft just for kids to a home on Charleston's Islands decorated with a quirky eye to detail, Wyndham can help find a home for everybody. With warm, welcoming hospitality and plenty of room for everyone to come together under one roof, guests can feel right at home during their stay.

To learn more and enter the sweepstakes+ or to book a vacation deal, visit WVROurHomeIsYourHome.com.

Contest ends 10/31/2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One Grand Prize (approximate retail value $2,500 USD) available to be won. Sponsor: Wyndham Vacation Rentals North America, LLC, 14 Sylvan Way, Parsippany, NJ 07054.