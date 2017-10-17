NEW YORK --JORDAN BARRETT, HARI NEF, PETER BRANT JR, VENUS X and SLICK WOODS were just some of the names joining New York's fashion crowd Thursday night in Times Square for the unveiling of FAITH CONNEXION and Sita Abellan's capsule collection FAITH CONNEXION X SITA ABELLAN at the city's most audacious and non-conventional new hotel location, Moxy Times Square. The design-driven hotel provided the backdrop for a presentation of the collection complete with live snakes, a pop-up shop with exclusive items for purchase, and a private rooftop cocktail party, toasting the hosts' shared affinity for fashion, art and creativity.

TAO Group's Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge at Moxy Times Square offered unique food and beverages throughout the night, while DJ VENUS X provided the evening's soundtrack. Models showcased pieces from the FAITH CONNEXION x SITA ABELLAN capsule, alongside six looks from FAITH CONNEXION's Spring '18 main collection, giving guests an exclusive preview under the glow of the Empire State Building. FAITH CONNEXION's exclusive limited edition hoodie as well as items from Sita's personal collection not available to buy anywhere else in NY were also available for purchase in an exclusive pop-up shop outside Bar Moxy, Moxy Times Square's second-floor bar.

"MADE's reputation as a rule-breaker and culture-shaker perfectly aligns with Moxy's brand identity, which celebrates nonconformity, irreverence, and originality. Similarly, both FAITH CONNEXION's tribe of designers and Sita Abellan's free-spirited style fully encapsulate the Moxy and MADE spirit, creating a unique experience for all who attended that could only happen in New York," said Toni Stoeckl, Global Brand Leader and Vice President, Distinctive Select Brands, Marriott International.

"Moxy's disruptive brand identity, FAITH CONNEXION's commitment to all things cool and Sita's vibrant music and style are all aligned with MADE's vision," said MADE's Global Fashion Director Ruth Gruca. "Together we were able to create a unique experience for all attendees, inclusive of live anacondas, diamonds and one-of-a-kind NY-themed hoodies."

"FAITH CONNEXION chose Moxy as the ideal partner for the launch of FAITH CONNEXION X SITA ABELLAN'S bold and diverse capsule collection," said Maria Buccellati, President of FAITH CONNEXION. "Moxy Times Square's rooftop, Magic Hour, provided the iconic New York City skyline as our backdrop, which perfectly reflects the urban energy and raw creativity channeled into this capsule collection."

The party marked the New York coming out for both FAITH CONNEXION, whose first U.S. retail location opened in SoHo on September 11 and for Moxy Times Square, which opened its doors to the public in September.

FAITH CONNEXION's collaboration with DJ and Instagram star Sita Abellan marks a new chapter for the maison. The story began a year ago, when the Spanish model struck a pose alongside the likes of rapper Tommy Genesis, among others, for the group's Summer 2017 look book, before hitting up the turntables at Silencio club for a private FAITH CONNEXION event.

Renowned for her eclectic – and electric – looks, Sita rose to fame when she was discovered on Instagram by Rihanna, who also hosted her Fashion Week party at Moxy Times Square earlier in the year. Sita is by no means a "typical girl" – and the emblematic song of the same title by The Slits, one of the first female punk-rock groups, represents, according to her, the spirit of this capsule.

About the FAITH CONNEXION X SITA ABELLAN Capsule Collection

The nine-piece capsule is a testament to the virtuosity of Faith's in-house ateliers who accompanied Sita throughout the creative process. A spectacular biker jacket in metallicized blue calfskin is adorned with 2500 studs, which took more than 30 hours to apply. Meanwhile, the smocked waistband of a 90s-inspired poplin mini-dress required 2 meters of fabric to create a stretch effect in non-stretch fabric utilizing a special stitching technique. Similarly, a full five and a half meters of fabric went into the fabrication of a legging made entirely of black gathered tulle.

Sita's signature shade of electric blue represents a common thread in the capsule, manifesting as a subtle edging on the collar of a black mesh-and-tulle robe, a nod to Madonna circa 1980s. A high-waisted trouser of stretch silk leather features an embroidered motif of the word "Fé" in blue lurex – a translation of the word "Faith" and a playful reference to the brand. A black silk jumpsuit, inspired by a workman's coveralls, features multiple zippers, and is embroidered with blue sequins in a zebra pattern.

In the same spirit, a miniature cargo vest is reimagined in a reflective high-tech fabric, accompanied by a motorcycle trouser that combines the same with panels of black waterproof and white performance nylon, with a backpack-inspired plastic buckle belt closure. The high note of the capsule is a top entirely made up of "Faith" patches, as if Sita were rendering homage to the house that has welcomed her into its creative family. The DIY style of this special piece highlights the ultra-customization and personalization reflecting the universe of the self-defined "technoprincess".

About MADE

MADE began in 2009 to counter the impact of economic recession on the fashion industry and designers. As part of the IMG portfolio, MADE is a global platform that makes fashion more accessible and connects visionary brands to the creative vanguard. Love MADE and stay tuned at MA.DE, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and tumblr.