BETHESDA, Md. -- Following a distinguished career of over 21 years, the last 11 years as general counsel, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced today that executive vice president and general counsel Ed Ryan will retire from the position. Ed will continue as general counsel through early December, at which point he'll transition to an advisory role to company president and CEO, Arne Sorenson, through 2018.

"Ed has been a trusted advisor from the moment we met both joining the company in 1996 – but particularly since I took on the CEO role," said Sorenson. "Ed uniquely defined the GC role to fit both the complexity of our business and the company's rapidly growing profile as an industry leader and a global company. Among his many accomplishments, one of the best is the development of his team – an exemplary in-house legal department staffed not just with talented professionals around the world, but with people who care deeply about advancing Marriott's business goals, minimizing our legal risk, and leading the way on ethics."

During Ed's tenure, Marriott was recognized by the Ethisphere Institute on its "World's Most Ethical Company" list for ten years. As Marriott International has grown internationally over the last decade, Ed developed a legal department across 15 offices around the world to support the company's global footprint. Most recently, Ed was responsible for guiding Marriott International's merger with Starwood across the finish line.

"Ed believes that the end of a successful business negotiation is making sure the person on the other side of the table feels good about the outcome," said Sorenson. "That's not just smart business, it's emblematic of the company's culture, and throughout the hotel industry Ed is known for his ability to get to a result where both sides can walk away knowing they were respected."

Prior to being appointed General Counsel, Ed held several positions in the Marriott law department, including in development, asset management, operations, franchising, and corporate transactions. Ed joined Marriott after 18 years serving clients in private practice in Washington, D.C., first with the firm of Crowell & Moring (1978-1984), and then with Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) (1984-1996), where he was made partner in 1989.

Ed is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his A.B. summa cum laude in 1975 and his J.D. cum laude in 1978. While attending law school, he was associate editor of the Law Review. Ed is a member of numerous legal associations including the Association of Corporate Counsel and also serves on the Board of Goodwill of the Greater Washington area, and is a past President of the Potomac Boat Club.

The company anticipates announcing Ed's successor shortly.