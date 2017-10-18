Marriott Announces Ed Ryan to Retire as General Counsel
During Ed's tenure, Marriott was recognized by the Ethisphere Institute on its "World's Most Ethical Company" list for ten years. As Marriott International has grown internationally over the last decade, Ed developed a legal department across 15 offices around the world to support the company's global footprint. Most recently, Ed was responsible for guiding Marriott International's merger with Starwood across the finish line.
"Ed believes that the end of a successful business negotiation is making sure the person on the other side of the table feels good about the outcome," said Sorenson. "That's not just smart business, it's emblematic of the company's culture, and throughout the hotel industry Ed is known for his ability to get to a result where both sides can walk away knowing they were respected."
Prior to being appointed General Counsel, Ed held several positions in the Marriott law department, including in development, asset management, operations, franchising, and corporate transactions. Ed joined Marriott after 18 years serving clients in private practice in Washington, D.C., first with the firm of Crowell & Moring (1978-1984), and then with Hogan & Hartson (now Hogan Lovells) (1984-1996), where he was made partner in 1989.
Ed is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his A.B. summa cum laude in 1975 and his J.D. cum laude in 1978. While attending law school, he was associate editor of the Law Review. Ed is a member of numerous legal associations including the Association of Corporate Counsel and also serves on the Board of Goodwill of the Greater Washington area, and is a past President of the Potomac Boat Club.
The company anticipates announcing Ed's successor shortly.