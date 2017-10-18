SiteMinder named among The Silicon Review’s 50 best companies to watch
Explaining the reasons for SiteMinder's nomination, the magazine says: "The evolution to a level playing field for hotels has been one witnessed by SiteMinder – a company that, in 2006, disrupted the hospitality technology market by exploiting the free accessibility of the Internet to introduce Software-as-a-Service. The SaaS commercial model catered to the many million hotels around the world that were looking to somehow increase their occupancy and revenue while minimizing their operational, sales and marketing costs.
"For the first time, those hotels were being asked to pay a low, flat monthly subscription fee rather than a hefty fee-per-transaction – and, in some instances, commissions – in exchange for a world of maximized opportunity on the web.
"Today SiteMinder is the leading cloud-based platform for hotels and a company that has stayed true to its vision of empowering hotels of all types and budgets to attract, reach and convert guests searching for their accommodation online."
To read SiteMinder's full nomination and how managing director Mike Ford sees the company's future, click here.
About SiteMinder
As the leading cloud platform for hotels, SiteMinder allows hotels to attract, reach and convert guests across the globe. We serve hotels of all sizes with award-winning solutions for independents and groups alike, wherever they are in the world.
SiteMinder's products include The Channel Manager, the industry's leading online distribution platform; TheBookingButton, a wholly-branded booking engine for direct bookings via the web, mobile or social; Canvas, the intelligent website creator for independent hoteliers; Prophet, the real-time market intelligence solution that takes the guesswork out of pricing rooms; and GDS by SiteMinder, a single-point of entry to a six-figure network of travel agents and the world's major global distribution systems. With more than 26,000 hotel customers and 550 of the industry's top connectivity providers as our partners, today we have presence in more than 160 countries on six continents.
For more information, visit www.siteminder.com.