A decade of market disruption has earned the global hotel industry's leading cloud platform, SiteMinder, a place on The Silicon Review's 2017 list of the '50 Best Companies to Watch'.

The Silicon Review is one of the leading magazines for business and technology professionals around the world, focusing on innovative enterprise solutions developed by established industry providers.

Explaining the reasons for SiteMinder's nomination, the magazine says: "The evolution to a level playing field for hotels has been one witnessed by SiteMinder – a company that, in 2006, disrupted the hospitality technology market by exploiting the free accessibility of the Internet to introduce Software-as-a-Service. The SaaS commercial model catered to the many million hotels around the world that were looking to somehow increase their occupancy and revenue while minimizing their operational, sales and marketing costs.

"For the first time, those hotels were being asked to pay a low, flat monthly subscription fee rather than a hefty fee-per-transaction – and, in some instances, commissions – in exchange for a world of maximized opportunity on the web.

"Today SiteMinder is the leading cloud-based platform for hotels and a company that has stayed true to its vision of empowering hotels of all types and budgets to attract, reach and convert guests searching for their accommodation online."

To read SiteMinder's full nomination and how managing director Mike Ford sees the company's future, click here.

