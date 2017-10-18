ALICE, the operations platform that empowers hotels to deliver a better guest experience through consistently excellent service, is celebrating a successful year of partnership with New York City's Greenwich Hotel and Alta, the tablet provider that enhances a guest's stay by allowing users to discover and request available goods and services.

Through this partnership, guests at The Greenwich Hotel have been requesting services and amenities as well as uncovering the surrounding area, all without having to swing by the front desk or call down to reception. Tablets are available in every room in the hotel and come pre-loaded with the Alta app. These services include room service, digital newspaper and magazine subscriptions, dinner and spa reservations, and more. Guests can also download the Alta app to their mobile devices and have the same access on the go.

Beyond the value this partnership offers guests, hotel staff now have an optimal system for communication and task management. Requests placed by guests on the app arrive to staff via ALICE. This creates one comprehensive system and solves the notorious industry problem of needing to deal with multiple technology platforms. The Greenwich's housekeeping staff have traded their noisy radios for mobile devices running the technology.

"Alta has figured out what makes for a great user experience," says Alex Shashou, ALICE co-founder and President. "It's one thing to offer guests an app to download, but quite another to literally put the app into the guests' hands via this in-room tablet as Alta has done. When we learned about their technology we saw a way to improve how guest requests make their way to hotel staff through our API, and together improve the experience for the guests at The Greenwich."

Originally both platforms came to The Greenwich as separate vendors; Alta for its guest-facing, in-room technology, ALICE for its ability to streamline staff communications and fragmented back-of-house management.

"When ALICE came to us and said we had complementary technologies and suggested we integrate, I was initially skeptical, because I thought we were competitors," said Nicholas Wirth, one of Alta's co-founders and its CEO. "It turns out ALICE was right." With Alta, ALICE's first hardware partner, ALICE had a great opportunity to work through the kinks of their API, which was new at the start of the partnership.

While many hotels have found guests to be reluctant to download their app, The Greenwich has seen industry-high engagement rates of more than 80 percent since the launch of the program in the summer of 2016. Additionally, it seems that guest spend for items available through the application, like room service, are up.

According to Philip Trulove, The Greenwich Hotel's General Manager, "This isn't about replacing human interaction, it's about enhancing it. Providing our guests with this technology is a way for us to keep pace, and I can see having this constant connectedness is undoubtedly the way of the world."

This partnership furthers ALICE's mission to improve the delivery of hospitality through customer-driven technology., ALICE recently announced $26 million in Series B funding from Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) and acquired GoConcierge, a leading concierge software platform.

For more information on ALICE, please visit: https://info.aliceapp.com.

For more information on Alta, please visit: www.getALTA.com.

About ALICE

ALICE has created the first complete communication, cost savings and revenue generation operations platform for hotels, which enhances the guest experience and connects all points within the hotel to simplify guest service, and make it more cost-effective.

Since the company was founded in 2013, ALICE has gained serious traction in the industry working with many of the world's leading hotel brands, including Two Roads Hospitality, Dream Hotel Group, Grupo Posadas, SIXTY Hotels, NYLO Hotels, and Leading Hotels of the World. For more information, visit https://info.aliceapp.com.

About ALTA

Alta is a digital guest engagement platform for hotels. Launched in mid-2016, Alta's integrated software and hardware solution enhances every stay by empowering guests to discover and request any goods or services available to them. Hospitality providers use Alta to showcase their unique offerings and maintain a real-time communication channel with their customers – elevating the entire guest experience. To contact us or learn more, please visit www.getALTA.com.

Contact

Michael Frenkel

For ALICE

Send Email