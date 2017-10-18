Supplier News

Cendyn Opens Office In Munich, Germany After Seeing Continued Growth In EMEA Region

Munich, Germany -- Cendyn, the leading CRM and sales platform in the hospitality industry is broadening its reach in EMEA by opening a second European office in Munich, Germany in addition to its existing office in the United Kingdom.

"Europe has been an exceptional region of growth for us over the past couple of years and our continued commitment of local resources for our clients is always at the forefront of that growth." says John Seaton, Managing Director, EMEA & APAC."We're seeing that hoteliers are more and more aware of the changing digital landscape in the industry. They understand the need to invest in technology partners that can provide them with the platform and solutions they need to stay competitive and use data in the right way, to engage and drive loyalty with their guests."

Cendyn's CRM Suite provides a guest intelligence and loyalty solution that can easily handle complex interfaces, provide marketing automation and leverage real-time data to provide personalized one-to-one communications for every guest, no matter what channel they came through. By targeting the right guests, at the right time, with the right message, hoteliers are able to cut through the noise of the crowded hospitality industry with personalized multi-channel campaigns that showcase and drive awareness of their brand.

Cendyn's Munich office is another step of continued growth internationally. With teams located in the UK, Singapore, Germany, across Canada and the USA, Cendyn proudly serves over 30,000 clients across the globe and continues to offer the most complete set of innovative software and services in the industry, covering hotel marketing, guest engagement, group sales and event management.