Hotels to realise greater ancillary growth with new event ticket sales tool
"Developing events is one way in which many hoteliers are diversifying and looking to grow their revenue. Online Ticket Sales makes this easy to achieve, and in a manner that maintains the look and feel of a hotel's standalone website, whilst maximising the best intelligence surrounding browser behaviour to drive add-on sales. The easy functionality and management ensures that Online Ticket Sales is a great option for hotels looking to make the most of their conference and banqueting space at all times."
Key features of Online Ticket Sales include:
- Fully customisable display to match a hotel's website, and to highlight event timings, room names and more
- Secure online transaction platform
- Real-time ticket availability and the ability to limit the amount of tickets sold per transaction
- Clear display of event details with the option to add PDF downloads such as menus, directions and event brochures
- Low availability indicators to drive urgency in bookings
- The ability to book rooms in partnership with an event ticket, and assign specific function rates to certain dates and events
The new software offers complete flexibility so that hoteliers remain in control of what is sold and when. Plus, hotel events managers can use Online Ticket Sales in conjunction with clients booking conferences and events at their venue. Online Ticket Sales is a simple add-on for any hotel already using Guestline's Rezlynx and Advanced Conference and Banqueting Manager.
Guestline's multi award-winning software for hospitality businesses is cloud-based. The software enables hospitality business owners and managers in sectors such as hotels, serviced apartments, pubs, student accommodation and more, to manage bookings and operations both efficiently and profitably. Innovative technology developments include integration with many leading third party applications, tokenisation for PCI compliance and more functionality to improve customer service and capture more revenue.
For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com and to arrange a demonstration of Online Ticket Sales please visit Guestline.com/contact.
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com