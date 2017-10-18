New event ticketing software that empowers hotels to boost their revenue by selling tickets to events has been released by Guestline, the global hospitality software business. Online Ticket Sales integrates fully with Guestline's Rezlynx property management system and the add-on Advanced Conference and Banqueting Manager. Hoteliers benefit from a web solution that can securely take payment, manage availability and seamlessly combine room rate offers if required.

Rupert Gutteridge, sales and marketing director, Guestline, explains:

"Developing events is one way in which many hoteliers are diversifying and looking to grow their revenue. Online Ticket Sales makes this easy to achieve, and in a manner that maintains the look and feel of a hotel's standalone website, whilst maximising the best intelligence surrounding browser behaviour to drive add-on sales. The easy functionality and management ensures that Online Ticket Sales is a great option for hotels looking to make the most of their conference and banqueting space at all times."

Key features of Online Ticket Sales include:

Fully customisable display to match a hotel's website, and to highlight event timings, room names and more

Secure online transaction platform

Real-time ticket availability and the ability to limit the amount of tickets sold per transaction

Clear display of event details with the option to add PDF downloads such as menus, directions and event brochures

Low availability indicators to drive urgency in bookings

The ability to book rooms in partnership with an event ticket, and assign specific function rates to certain dates and events

The new software offers complete flexibility so that hoteliers remain in control of what is sold and when. Plus, hotel events managers can use Online Ticket Sales in conjunction with clients booking conferences and events at their venue. Online Ticket Sales is a simple add-on for any hotel already using Guestline's Rezlynx and Advanced Conference and Banqueting Manager.

Guestline's multi award-winning software for hospitality businesses is cloud-based. The software enables hospitality business owners and managers in sectors such as hotels, serviced apartments, pubs, student accommodation and more, to manage bookings and operations both efficiently and profitably. Innovative technology developments include integration with many leading third party applications, tokenisation for PCI compliance and more functionality to improve customer service and capture more revenue.

For more information on Guestline please visit Guestline.com and to arrange a demonstration of Online Ticket Sales please visit Guestline.com/contact.